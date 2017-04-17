NDSU increasing number of reserved tailgating spots

The current reserved spots have long been sold out, with the number of requests vastly outnumbering the available space, said Pat Simmers, NDSU's senior associate director of athletics and executive director of Team Makers booster club.

"We will never not have general admission tailgating, we're all committed to that," Simmers said. "But we get more requests about reserved than we do about general admission."

In direct numbers, that means about 250 of the approximate 500 general admission spots will now be reserved. In the past couple of seasons, the tailgating line to get into the general admission lot has snaked for several blocks through campus.

"We anticipate the requests for reserved will be coming out of that line," Simmers said. "We're more than comfortable that we're taking care of our blue-collar fans because that's what we've been built on. So we made a decision that will take care of all of our fans."

Lots E and F, the two closest to the Fargodome, have been reserved for several years. Lot G, the western-most lot, was paved in a city project in 2012 and is much larger than E and F combined. In all, NDSU counts about 1,700 tailgating parking spots and on a typical game day comprises an estimated 10,000 fans.

There has been discussion in expanding the tailgating sections even more, but so far Simmers said nothing has come to fruition.

"We're making some strides," he said. "Where and what that looks like? I don't know."

The cost for reserved spaces are $20 per spot. Last year, general admission spots were $5 each per game.

NDSU is also changing its tailgating pass system from a season pass to individual game passes. That way if somebody knows they won't be at a certain game they can give it away or sell it to somebody else through an online blog system, Simmers said.

"Before we just had one pass and nobody would give it away because you don't always know if you'll get it back the next week," he said.

Simmers said he looked at going to a scanning system but nothing was weather-proof enough to be completely free from failures.

"We just can't get there mainly because of where we live," he said.