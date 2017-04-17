"The first day went really well,'' said wide receiver Jarius Wright. "It was good to get a chance to get back in with my teammates and with all the new guys, just start building some team chemistry. It was great. I enjoyed meeting all the new players we had. It was fun being back.''

The Vikings have 69 players on the roster. That includes 12 free agents they've signed who weren't with the team last season.

Wright said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was on hand early in the day. He then went later in the day for a scheduled surgery to fix a detached retina in his right eye.

Zimmer, who had four surgeries last fall, had said last month he would have Monday's surgery and then cataract surgery two months later. He is hopeful his vision then will be fully restored.

Phase One of the workouts began. It consists of two weeks of strength and conditioning work, with only strength and conditioning coaches allowed to participate.

After that, Phase Two begins, and lasts three weeks. It allows for all coaches to participate. Certain individual player instruction drills are allowed, but there can't be any live contact.

There will be a rookie minicamp May 4-7 during Phase Two.

Phase Three then begins, and will be four weeks. It will include organized team activity sessions from May 23-25, May 30-June 1 and June 5-8 and a mandatory minicamp from June 13-15.