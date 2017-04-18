NCAA awards men's hockey regionals to Fargo, Sioux Falls

If UND reaches the NCAA tournament in either of those years, it will automatically be placed in that regional.

This will be the first time an NCAA regional has ever been played in South Dakota.

Fargo previously hosted regionals last month and in 2015.

"The University of North Dakota is extremely excited to be awarded these upcoming NCAA Division I men's ice hockey regionals," UND athletic director Brian Faison said Tuesday, April 18. "It is an honor to be entrusted by the NCAA to host these championships and put on a great experience for student-athletes, coaches and fans.

"The 2018 regional is in a new location at Sioux Falls in the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Based on the successes of the 2015 and 2017 regionals in Fargo, we look to continuing the tradition of hosting outstanding regionals working with the staff at Scheels Arena.

"We have the best fans in college hockey and this announcement gives them two more opportunities to potentially see our team play in the NCAA tournament within driving distance."

Sioux Falls is a particularly intriguing regional, because the three-year-old venue seats around 10,700 for hockey and is within driving distance for several teams—Omaha, MSU-Mankato, Minnesota, St. Cloud State, UND, Bemidji State and Minnesota Duluth.

Other regionals in 2018 will be in Allentown, Pa., Worcester, Mass., and Bridgeport, Conn.

In 2019, they'll be in Allentown, Manchester, N.H., and Providence.

Next year's Frozen Four will be in St. Paul. That will be followed by Buffalo (2019), Detroit (2020), Pittsburgh (2021) and Boston (2022).