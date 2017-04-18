Murphy: Wild in need of rescue by captain Koivu

There is only so much coach Bruce Boudreau and his assistants can do to tactically and psychologically prepare their team for the St. Louis Blues and the Game 4 knockout punch they intend to deliver Wednesday night in the cauldron of Scottrade Center.

There are only so many coaches general manager Chuck Fletcher can overthrow before his regime is discredited.

There is only so much patience owner Craig Leipold can preach before he is tempted to blow out the front office and start over.

Players ultimately are accountable for the perennial underachievement of the past four-plus postseasons. And there is only one Wild player wearing the captain's "C" like a scarlet letter.

Mikko Koivu is a candidate to win the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward after a marvelous regular season in which he was a career-high plus-27, scoring his most goals (18) and points (58) since 2010-11.

The 2001 sixth overall draft pick has played more games (843) for Minnesota than any player but only has two first-round playoff victories on his pelt.

Since being named captain in 2009, Koivu's tenure is defined in part by a 13-24 playoff record. In 48 career postseason games, he has 10 goals, 13 assists and is minus-16.

Stars distinguish themselves in the playoffs but Koivu has faded into the woodwork offensively again this spring.

Of course, he is not the only one squeezing a frozen stick. Minnesota has managed only three goals in three losses to start what was supposed to be a deep playoff run.

Scoring first in Game 4 would be a novelty for the Wild, who have not held the lead in more than 197 minutes of play. Getting that goal from their leader certainly would sand off the edge.

"I want to win; I don't care if it's 1-0 or 5-0," Koivu said Tuesday before the Wild departed for St. Louis.

"Goals will come if you play the right way. You can't go out there and think, 'I'm going to score.' We've got to play the same way defensively. We can't start cheating just to create offense."

Spoken like a disciplined, unyielding player who would be the proudest man to go down with his ship.

A scoreless postseason, coupled with the image of Blues dynamo Vladimir Tarasenko corkscrewing Koivu to set up the Game 1 overtime winner, would intensify scrutiny on the Wild captain and make him vulnerable to a purge.

A four-game sweep should leave no sacred cows on this roster, even one with a hefty cap hit and no-trade clause baked into his contract.

Leipold is married until 2025 to Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, whose combined salaries of $120 million from next season through 2024-25 make them prohibitive to trade.

Koivu is due $5.4 million ($6.75 million cap hit) in 2017-18, the final year of his contract. He is 34 years old.

Another first-round exit, even if the Wild valiantly drag the Blues into a longer series, will force Fletcher to make difficult roster decisions he has been able to avoid while managing the coaching carousel.

Koivu will not engage in global politics when asked about the stakes for Minnesota players, coaching staff and front office. Perhaps it is heavy-handed to even grill him about it with his team facing elimination.

But he acknowledged the buck in this series stops in the dressing room.

"Preparation is all you can do right now, either a coach or a player," Koivu said. "But in the end it happens on the ice. That's where you need the players, and that's our time to step on the ice and do our part."

Boudreau, who has his own playoff demons to exorcise, will discover how resilient his team is and, most importantly, how much fortitude his veteran leaders have.

"They've been around a long time," he said. "We've got guys who have played in very big games before. We're counting on them to come through when it's crunch time. Well, right now, it's crunch time."

In Minnesota's first-round series last year against the Dallas Stars, Koivu was one of the Wild's best players, not only productive but primal.

After scoring the deciding goal in Game 4, Koivu willed the Wild to victory in Game 5 at Dallas, scoring the tying goal with 3:09 remaining and bagging the overtime winner to haul the series back to St. Paul.

The Wild failed to seize the momentum at home and eventually lost Game 6, but the series seemed to have stirred something urgent in their captain.

That purpose carried over into the regular season but has gone missing again in the playoffs.

The Wild need some kind of spark.

They need every ounce of energy committed to burying their scoring chances.

They really need their captain to stand and deliver.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press is a media partner with Forum News Service