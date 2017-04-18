Wolves win draft tiebreaker with Knicks

Minnesota and New York finished the season with identical 31-51 records.

Winning the tiebreaker, determined live on NBA TV, means is that if neither the Knicks or Wolves move into the top 3 when the draft lottery is held May 16, Minnesota will draft one spot ahead of New York.

The two teams will each have 53 of the 1,000 combinations used for the NBA draft lottery.

The Wolves have a 5.3 percent chance of netting the top pick in the June 22 draft, and an 18.3 percent chance of moving into the top three.

Wolves' lottery odds

Below are the odds for the Timberwolves landing each possible pick in the draft lottery:

• 1st pick: 5.3 percent

• 2nd pick: 6 percent

• 3rd pick: 7 percent

• 6th pick: 43.9 percent

• 7th pick: 33.1 percent

• 8th pick: 4.5 percent

• 9th pick: 0.1 percent.

