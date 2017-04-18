After getting clocked by right-handed batters last season en route to a 6.43 earned-run average, Duffey has moved to the third-base side of the pitching rubber. He continues to throw from the first-base side against lefties, who gave him more trouble in the past.

"It's seemed to work so far," Duffey said Tuesday, a day after running his season-opening streak of scoreless relief innings to 8⅔. Only Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Archie Bradley, once their top pitching prospect, has worked more scoreless innings (9⅓) out of the bullpen so far.

Blyleven first made the suggestion in mid-August while the Twins were playing an interleague series in Atlanta, Duffey said, but at the time he was just trying to keep his head above water. That changed this spring after he lost a battle for the final rotation spot to rookie lefty Adalberto Mejia.

"I tried it my last bullpen at spring training, and it felt good," Duffey said. "I didn't have to make any mechanical changes. That was my big thing."

Duffey has faced 20 righties so far, holding them to an .053 batting average on a hit, a walk and four strikeouts. That works out to an anemic .161 combined on-base/slugging percentage.

Last season, righties hit .335 off Duffey, whose weighted on-base average (.432) ranked last among 133 pitchers with at least 60 innings against them. The next-worst figure was 38 points lower and belonged to Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson.

"On righties it gives me a better angle, especially on the inside fastball," said Duffey, who throws from a low three-quarters arm angle. "I think that helps me, especially with the sinkers. My breaking ball is coming from at them versus maybe they can see it a little better from that other side (of the rubber). I'm going to keep rolling with it."

Buxton returns

Center fielder Byron Buxton returned to the Twins' lineup a day after sitting out his second game of the season's first two weeks.

"It's challenging to know the right days to back him off and when to put him back in," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "I want to see him get going a little bit, just for his confidence, and it certainly would help our team if he does. One of these days, it's going to happen. We're just trying to be patient and put him in the right position."

Buxton, saddled with a .152 on-base percentage, has sat against right-handers Michael Fulmer in Detroit and Danny Salazar of the Cleveland Indians.

"This stage of the year, they're not really days off," Molitor said. "The work is even at a higher degree than if he was playing. It gives him time to take extra swings and do some things he's trying to find a way to clean up."

Briefly

Triple-A Rochester first baseman ByungHo Park (hamstring) and center fielder Zack Granite (oblique) are headed to Fort Myers, Fla., to continue their rehab.

First baseman Joe Mauer turns 34 on Wednesday. Batting .213, he was still looking for his first extra-base hit of the year and had the 13th-lowest slugging percentage among big-league regulars.

Infielder Ehire Adrianza (oblique) played four innings in the field and took three at-bats Monday at extended spring training. It was his first game action since March 25, when he suffered the injury while hitting.

Double-A right-hander Kohl Stewart, the fourth overall pick in the 2013 draft, has a 5.11 ERA through three starts. In 12⅓ innings, Stewart has walked 12, hit two batters and uncorked five wild pitches while fanning just five. On Monday, Stewart (0-3) needed 83 pitches (45 strikes) to work just four innings.

Catching prospect Ben Rortvedt, a second-round pick out of Verona (Wis.) High last June, was 3 for 28 (.107) at low-A Cedar Rapids.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.