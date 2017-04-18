You lay it all on the line, you give 110 percent and you let the chips fall where they may.

There was a time when Bison football games were more like a dog-and-pony show, about several thousand people going to the dome in dinner clothes just to be seen. Tailgating changed it all.

As Gene Taylor stepped in front of the microphones in Manhattan, Kan., on Monday morning, April 17, and answered questions about becoming the new athletic director at Kansas State, do not forget he was part of one of the most underappreciated decisions in the history of Bison football: The approval of alcohol in the dome tailgating lots.

You don't do that in the conservative Upper Midwest without some criticism. The former Bison athletic director took his share of shots as well as then-university president Joe Chapman, who ultimately made the final call that was passed on to the Fargo City Commission for final approval.

And now look what's happened. Tailgating has become so popular that parking spots are a hot topic. This week, NDSU revealed its intent of turning more general admission tailgating spots into reserved spaces.

For those that are opposed because of the financial difference—it's $20 for a reserved spot as opposed to $5 for the general admission—I must give a chuckle. I can't imagine 15 bucks is the breaking point for a tailgating culture that spends thousands and thousands on vehicles, trailers, booze, food, Baggo games, game tickets and satellite TV hookups.

For all of this, let's pause for a moment to remember one person who was on the ground floor of all this lollapalooza: Joan Deal.

She was the Team Makers booster club president at the time when tailgating went from hiding a Miller Lite in a red solo cup to openly pouring it in the red cup. If NDSU was going to be a Division I football program, then she said in so many words it had to act like one—from the parking lot to the football field.

In a sense, Joan and Gene were dealing with prohibition. Before the season opener in 2003, then-Fargo Police Chief Chris Magnus issued a stern warning that police intended to crack down on any alcohol consumption near the dome.

There was opposition to tailgating from some citizens, citing a near riot that took place at Minnesota State-Mankato the previous season. In the middle of it all was Joan, the first female president of what used to be a predominantly all-male booster club. I recall she didn't care much for the pioneer label but that's what she was. She helped bring the Bison football experience to a Division I level.

Now it's out of sight. The only problem these days is how to expand it safely and efficiently.

Yes, tailgating will cost more next fall. The athletic department stands to get more cash because of it but that's life in D-I. If you don't like it, don't go.

It's been easy to police. It's been festive. There have been no riots.

Joan passed away in 2015 from cancer. You know she's smiling about this tailgating thing that has gone full circle, from debating if it will be Zip to Zap all over again to now figuring out where to put everybody.