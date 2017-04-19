That could change this season.

Robbins has been moved from fullback to tight end this spring with the prospect of providing more depth at that position in addition to making better use of his athletic ability. At 6-foot-1 and 241 pounds, Robbins has shown glimpses that he's more than a blocker in the Bison offense—which is primarily the role of the fullback.

"I definitely like the idea of playing tight end," Robbins said. "In high school, I went from getting the ball almost every play to nothing, but now maybe getting the ball a little more and working into the offense a little bit more."

Robbins played in eight games last season, missing the rest with a stress fracture in his foot. It was a tough stretch for the fullbacks, with Garrett Malstrom and Chase Morlock also missing some time.

But the depth has returned with Malstrom now a healthy sophomore. And the coaches are high on Zak Kuntz, a 6-2, 246-pound redshirt freshman from Grand Forks. Moreover, the NDSU offense goes to a two tight-end look more often than a fullback in the backfield.

So the plan this spring is to see if Robbins can handle more of the playbook. He said assistant coach Tyler Roehl first approached him with the idea last season.

Roehl said over the weekend he could see Robbins potentially being more in the mold of former NDSU standout Andrew Bonnet, who was a threat at fullback or tight end.

"I would say that's the goal. I've always looked up to Bonnet and wanted to be just like he played," Robbins said. "But (Roehl) wanted to make sure I had all the fullback stuff down before I started working with the tight end stuff. So right now I've been playing tight end all spring."

It's crowded at tight end, although junior Nate Jenson is sitting out this spring with an injury. Seniors Connor Wentz and Jeff Illies are considered the starters, depending on what kind of look the Bison want to give a defense. Wentz is more the power guy and Illies is a receiving threat from anywhere on the field.

Sophomore Ben Ellefson played in all 14 games last season, although he has yet to register a catch. Sophomore Matt Anderson got in to three games.

Moving Robbins also made sense in looking to the future, said head coach Chris Klieman. Wentz and Illies are seniors.

"We wanted to give him an opportunity to see how much more he can handle mentally," Klieman said.

Certainly, as a fullback, Robbins' blocking ability has been proven at a high level. As for his hands in catching the ball?

"I think they're good, they can always be better," Klieman said. "But I think everybody can be a little bit better. He has really good hands, soft hands, and I think he's an athlete in the open field."

As an athlete in the open field at Cavalier, Robbins rushed for more than 4,000 yards and scored 72 touchdowns. A solid starter as a Bison fullback, measuring his blocking success wasn't as easy as counting yards.

"It will be a lot nicer making some plays with the football," he said.