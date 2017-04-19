Twins game postponed; Santana to start series finale

Adalberto Mejia was scheduled to start for the Twins on Wednesday, but the game was postponed because of weather. The Twins decided to skip Mejia's start and put Ervin Santana on the mound for Thursday's 12:10 p.m. start.

The Indians went a different route. Corey Kluber, who won 18 games last season, was scheduled to pitch Thursday but will have his start bumped back a day because Indians manager Terry Francona chose instead to not skip Trevor Bauer's spot in the rotation.

Bauer (0-2, 8.44 earned-run average) was scheduled to pitch Wednesday but will instead face Santana on Thursday.

Wednesday's game will be rescheduled as part of a day/night doubleheader on June 17, a Saturday on which the teams already were set to play at 1:10 p.m. The second game of the doubleheader is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Rain at Target Field began before 3 p.m. Wednesday and was scheduled to continue into the early-morning hours Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 40 percent chance of rain Thursday.

The Indians have won the first two games of what was scheduled to be a four-game series.

On Thursday, the Twins (7-7) will be at risk of falling below .500 for the first time all season. But they'll lean on Santana, the team's Opening Day starter who tossed a one-hit, complete-game shutout against the White Sox last Saturday.

Through three starts, Santana has a 0.41 ERA, third best in the majors, to go with 15 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched.

Briefly

Wednesday was Joe Mauer's 34th birthday. Through 13 games, he is hitting .216 with 11 hits, all singles, in 54 at-bats.

