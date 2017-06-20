"I'm just so amazed at how much Lauri loves basketball," said Pekka, who himself had a long playing career overseas.

Everyone is. Markkanen played all 37 games last season, and Arizona coach Sean Miller said his freshman missed just one of an estimated 97 practices.

Joe Pasternack worked closely with Markkanen as the associated head coach at Arizona. He said the coaching staff often had to kick the Finnish forward out of the gym.

"He was in there too much," said Pasternack, now head coach at Cal Santa Barbara.

That sounds like a Tom Thibodeau player, and the Timberwolves coach and president of basketball operations might have a shot at selecting the 7-footer with the seventh pick in Thursday's NBA Draft. Selecting Markkanen could help fill two needs: front-line depth and shooting help.

Yes, Markkanen can shoot the three, maybe better than anyone else in this draft — a 42-percent clip last season.

"His particular skill set suits the modern NBA, a big man that can stretch the floor and make shots," ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla said. "His ability to shoot the ball is off the charts."

But Markkanen is no one-trick offensive player. He can hit the open shot — Pasternack said his range extends to nearly half court — drive to the rim or beat you on the block. He shot 55 percent on two-point shots last season, and 84 percent from the free-throw line.

"People can say he can't bang," Pasternack said. "I don't know what banging means, but I know one thing: If you give him the ball off the block or on the block, he's going to score on whoever they put on him, because he can drive the ball, he can shoot the ball from as deep as possible, and his mid-range game is spectacular."

That made him a nightmare to guard in pick-and-roll situations at Arizona. Early in the season, Pasternack said Markkanen would set a screen, then pop out and hit an open three. When opponents started to switch the screens, leaving a guard to cover Markkanen, he would drive to the rim.

"I've never, ever seen, recruited or coached anyone that is as talented an offensive player as he is at his size," Pasternack said.

Wolves fans have. They watch Karl-Anthony Towns play 82 times a year. Pairing Towns with Markkanen would create the type of skilled frontcourt rarely seen in the NBA.

Of course, there is a reason a 7-foot sharpshooter is being discussed as a possible No. 7 pick, and not No. 1. While his offensive skills are special, his work on the other end is considered suspect. "The defensive issues are going to be prominent," Fraschilla said.

His stance and positioning aren't great, but Markkanen felt he got "a lot better" defensively at Arizona, a sentiment with which both Miller and Pasternack agreed. Pasternack referred to match-ups against St. Mary's center Jock Landale, Cal power forward Ivan Rabb and Oregon small forward Dillon Brooks, all of whom Pasternack said Markkanen defended admirably.

"Early in the year, it was different," Pasternack said. "It was a big culture shock with guarding some guys. ... But I think what he showed was an incredible improvement defensively."

Pasternack said once Markkanen completes the adjustment from the college game, "the sky is the limit for him." Adjustments don't seem to be an issue for Markannen, whose move from Finland to Arizona looked rather seamless. Pasternack said teammates "flocked to" Markkanen.