NHL Expansion Draft: Which Wild player is heading to Vegas?

After the the Wild submitted their protected list over the weekend, it became obvious that the most enticing players at risk were Eric Staal, Matt Dumba and Marco Scandella.

There is also growing chatter, according to TSN's Bob McKenzie, that Erik Haula might be the player the Golden Knights use their selection on.

Nonetheless, NBC analyst Pierre McGuire offered some words of wisdom for Wild fans hammering the panic button in the hours leading up to the NHL Expansion Draft.

"You're only going to lose one player," McGuire said. "And I don't think it will affect Minnesota too much."

McGuire lauded Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher with laying a solid foundation that will be able to withstand the blow no matter which player the Wild lose.

"They have a drawer full of talent," McGuire said. "They obviously have a talented roster, and I think the Wild have done some of the best work in the league as far as scouting goes. They have a murderer's row of talented players coming up. There is reason to be excited no matter what happens."

Still, that doesn't negate the fact that the Wild will lose one of the more talented players in the entire NHL Expansion Draft, be it Staal, Dumba, Scandella or someone else.

Fletcher admitted last week the frustrating part is the Wild drafted and developed most of the players they have exposed to the Golden Knights.

"They are going to get some tremendous assets out of this process," Fletcher said of the Golden Knights. "We've been aware of it for a year. It's the reality of the situation."

As for the Las Vegas franchise, it has indicated to the rest of the league that it will give teams every opportunity to keep their current rosters in tact.

Well, for the right price.

"Every team in this league has a chance to protect their roster," Golden Knights general manager George McPhee told reporters in Las Vegas over the weekend. "We will not make a claim with any club before we talk to the club."

That means if Fletcher wants to make sure McPhee doesn't take Staal or Dumba, for example, he might have to give up an extra asset, whether it be a pick or a prospect, to make sure McPhee takes another player. Perhaps that's what happens if the Golden Knights indeed use their selection on Haula.

Fletcher confirmed last week that he has had conversations with McPhee regarding a potential move.

"We might have to give them a very good asset to make them not take a good player from us," Fletcher said. "So either way we're going to give up something we don't want to give up. We'll have to see how the process plays out."

McGuire said it's important that talented teams like the Wild don't get too caught up in these types of prearranged trades.

"We already know every team was going to lose one player," McGuire said. "Why would a team want to lose more than that?"

It doesn't sound like Fletcher is willing to give up up too much.

"If we can't make a deal with them, then we understand who we're most likely going to lose, and and we'll move on," he said. "We'll still have a good hockey team."