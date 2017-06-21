"You have to have the ability to play big, but also to play small. We'll look for that," Thibodeau said. "Guys that can play multiple positions, those wings that are 6-7, 6-8, 6-9, we're looking for those guys."

It takes one quick look at the draft board to find a player who fits that bill and might be available at No. 7. Florida State's Jonathan Isaac could be the perfect fit for Minnesota. The 6-foot-10 forward is the poster boy for versatility.

"He's really, really skilled," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. "He shoots the ball well, he rebounds well, he dribbles and passes the ball really well. He's a complete player."

Isaac was 6-2 when he started his high school career, then grew eight inches. But he maintained his perimeter skills during his growth.

"He brings a whole new set of skills, because he's versatile, can play one through four," Hamilton said. "And defensively he's quick enough he can switch one through four without a whole lot of problem. He's a guy who can be a go-to guy, he can be a facilitator, whatever you need him to be."

Isaac averaged 12 points and 1.2 assists in his only season at Florida State, but Hamilton said the forward "probably accounted for 35 to 40 points just from being on the court."

"He has no wasted motion," Hamilton said. "He doesn't overdribble, he doesn't hang onto the ball. He shot it or passed it or moves it. Cutting, he's very efficient."

Those are important qualities for a team like Minnesota, which starts four players who like to have the ball in their hands. Isaac figures to be someone who could play well alongside guys like Andrew Wiggins, Zach LaVine and Karl-Anthony Towns.

"He will fit into whatever team drafts him, because he's not fighting an ego," Hamilton said. "He's a guy who feels good about doing whatever the coach asks him to do. He's just a team player with a tremendous amount of skill."

Isaac can shoot, too, hitting 50 percent from the field, 78 percent from the free-throw line and 35 percent from three-point territory last season. He may have no bigger supporter than ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla, who called Isaac a "terrific young talent" who simply didn't get the same exposure at Florida State as other top prospects did at Kansas or Duke.

Coming into last season, Hamilton knew Isaac could pass, shoot and dribble. But he was taken aback by the freshman's ability to defend the rim and rebound in traffic. Isaac averaged 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals a game. His presence should immediately help improve a Timberwolves defense that struggled mightily for much of last season.

"He's got a great IQ for his age," Fraschilla said. "He's a high-character kid. And he's a willing defensive player. Could end up being as good a defender as anybody in this draft over 6-7."

Hamilton said there's "no question" Isaac will be able to contribute right away to whichever team selects him Thursday.

"Because he's versatile enough to do whatever a guy needs him to do," Hamilton said. "He can fit whatever role is necessary. He takes great pride in being a complete player."

If Isaac does indeed fall into Minnesota's lap at No. 7, it could be a steal. In a recent article, ESPN draft expert Chad Ford said Isaac is the "most underrated" prospect, adding he would have Isaac at No. 3 or No. 4 on his personal big board.

"Perfect example of a guy that could fall to No. 7," Fraschilla said, "and become an all-star and potentially the best player in this draft."