Twins to play Cleveland in Puerto Rico next season

The games will count as home games for the Twins, who were selected to host the first MLB games on the island in seven years.

"It's like a dream wearing this uniform in front of my country and family," said Kennys Vargas, one of three Puerto Ricans on the Twins. "And it's more for those little kids growing up right now that are looking at us like an example to follow. It's great to get the opportunity. I'll try to hit a home run in Puerto Rico."

It'll also be a homecoming for pitcher Jose Berrios, who started for the Twins on Wednesday, and outfielder Eddie Rosario.

The games will be played at Hiram Bithorn Stadium, where Vargas said he played "a lot" before reaching the majors.

"It's beautiful," he said.

Major League Baseball last visited Puerto Rico for a three-game series in 2010 between the Mets and Marlins. Before that, games were held there in 2001, 2003, and 2004.

"The Minnesota Twins are honored to visit Puerto Rico and represent Major League Baseball in this international showcase," Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter said in a statement. "The Twins look forward to joining MLB and the Cleveland Indians organization in celebrating Puerto Rico's rich baseball heritage and growing influence on our game."

Twins manager Paul Molitor called it a "good fit" considering the Twins have three Puerto Ricans and the Indians are led by shortstop Francisco Lindor, who grew up 18 miles south of San Juan.

In recent years, baseball academies have been built in Puerto Rico as part of an effort for local players to develop and get noticed by MLB scouts.

"That helps a lot," Vargas said. "There are some situations in our country — drugs and all that — so sports opens the door to try to get out of the street and have a better future. Those academies help a lot to get here to the States and show some talent to the scouts or try to get a scholarship."

Puerto Rico finished second to the U.S. in the 16-team World Baseball Classic before this MLB season, a sign, Vargas said, of the talent from there.

"I think in the last five years we've been coming up," he said. "There are a lot of great Puerto Rican players. And a few more are coming too."

LONG BALLS

Entering Wednesday night's game, more home runs had been hit at Target Field than any other MLB ballpark.

The 119 hit in Minneapolis (50 by the Twins and 69 by opponents) were one more than hit in Milwaukee.

That's on pace for 247 homers at Target Field, which would be the most of any season in the ballpark's history, surpassing the current record of 212 set last season.

"The theories continue to abound," Molitor said of why there have been so many long balls. "I've heard a lot of them — the baseball, the concrete, the players, smaller strike zones, global warming. I couldn't tell you which one has the most merit."

REHAB STINTS

Rehabbing Twins pitchers Hector Santiago and Phil Hughes tossed clean outings for Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

Santiago threw three scoreless innings via 57 pitches that yielded no hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Molitor said his fastball velocity was between 89 and 92 mph.

Hughes, who is in the midst of transitioning to the bullpen, threw 19 pitches and walked one. His velocity was 90-91 mph, Molitor said.

BRIEFLY

Burnsville's Sam Carlson, a second-round pick in last week's draft, signed with the Seattle Mariners for $2 million, a total that's roughly $800,000 more than what is slotted for the No. 55 overall pick where he was taken.