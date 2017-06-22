Dreary day turns ugly for Twins in loss to White Sox

Jose Quintana (4-8) enjoyed the run support to win his second straight start and Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak. The game was delayed for 4 hours, 50 minutes at the start because of persistent rain showers.

As soon as play began, the White Sox jumped on Minnesota starter Nik Turley's offerings. Turley (0-2) got only two outs in his third major league start, allowing five runs on six hits.

Quintana did his part after getting a big lead. He pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits and striking out nine.

Turley struggled with command, getting behind each of the first five batters. Abreu lined a homer to left as the third batter of the inning and Frazier followed Avisail Garcia's hit with another two-run homer.

Adam Engel had four hits and his first career RBIs for Chicago, which avoided being swept at Target Field for the fifth time in the park's eight-year history.

Davidson had his team-leading 17th homer to lead off the fifth. He's second to New York's Aaron Judge in homers among American League rookies and has homered in seven of his past 10 games.

Turley has been the last minor league recall the Twins have used to try and fill in the depleted and ineffective rotation, but the left-hander has struggled in each of his three starts, not pitching past the fifth inning in any outing. He owns a 16.39 ERA in his three career appearances.

Quintana has started to round into form after a disappointing start to his season. The left-hander has a 2.25 ERA (six earned runs, 24 innings) in four June starts after starting the month with a 5.60 ERA.

NOTES: The delay at the start of the game due to rain was the longest delay in Twins history. ... Each of Chicago 1B Jose Abreu's 13 home runs has come on the road this season. The last homer he hit at home was Sept. 15, 2016, against Cleveland. ... Minnesota LHP Hector Santiago (left shoulder strain) got through a successful rehab start with Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday but the team is waiting to decide the next step of Santiago's rehab. Santiago threw three hitless innings and gave up one walk. ... White Sox manager Rick Renteria expressed his excitement in Chicago returning home for 10 games starting Friday against Oakland. Chicago has played 15 of its past 19 games on the road. ... The Twins travel to Cleveland for a three-game series with the American League Central-leading Indians to start an 11-game road trip.