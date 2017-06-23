Kings part ways with Matt Greene

The 34-year-old Greene, a former University of North Dakota star, had one year remaining on his player contract. He played for the Kings in the past nine seasons.

The buyout will result in a cap charge of approximately $833,333 for the 2017-18 season and the 2018-19 season.

"Matt has made incredible contributions to our hockey club and we are very grateful for everything he has done since joining our organization including his outstanding leadership," Kings president Luc Robitaille said in a statement. "Upon his arrival to Los Angeles he played a significant role in helping change the culture of the Kings and his contributions to our two Stanley Cups in particular is immeasurable."

Limited to 26 games this past season due to injury, Greene was still named the recipient of the Ace Bailey Memorial Award (Most Inspirational Player) as voted by his teammates for the sixth time.

Greene played in 464 regular-season games with the Kings and recorded 67 points (16 goals, 51 assists) and 458 penalty minutes. He also skated in 61 playoff games with the Kings and tallied two goals, 11 assists and 48 penalty minutes.

Greene's final playoff game was in 2014 when he lifted the Stanley Cup for the second time. The native of Grand Ledge, Mich., was originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round (44th overall) of the 2002 draft.

Greene broke into the NHL with the Oilers during the 2005-06 season after three seasons at UND. In his first NHL season, he advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.