Devils tab Hischier with No. 1 pick in 2017 NHL draft

The selection marked the Devils' first No. 1 overall draft pick in franchise history. New Jersey general manager Ray Shero and his front-office staff opted for Hischier over Nolan Patrick, another playmaking 18-year-old center who was considered for the top pick.

The Philadelphia Flyers happily grabbed Patrick with the next selection. The 6-foot-2, 199-pound Winnipeg native had 46 points (20 goals, 26 goals) in 33 games last season with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League.

Miro Heiskanen of Finland was the first defenseman off the board when the Dallas Stars selected him at No. 3.

Defenseman Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche) and center Elias Petterson (Vancouver Canucks) round out the top five picks.

The Vegas Golden Knights used their first draft pick at No. 6 overall to select Cody Glass, an 18-year-old from the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL. Glass tallied 94 points in 69 games last season.

After the New York Rangers selected Swedish center Lias Andersson at No. 7, the Buffalo Sabres selected a high school senior with the eighth pick. The Sabres drafted Casey Mittelstadt, a center who won Minnesota's coveted Mr. Hockey Award as a baby-faced standout at Eden Prairie High School.

The Detroit Red Wings added one of the largest players in the draft by taking 6-foot-6, 221-pound center Michael Rasmussen at No. 9. The Florida Panthers picked right winger Owen Tippett from the Ontario Hockey League to finish the top 10.

Highly touted Canadian center Gabriel Vilardi surprisingly slipped out of the top 10. However, he did not have to wait much longer for his name to be called as the Los Angeles Kings took him at No. 11.

The Golden Knights had two more first-round picks thanks to previous deals with the Winnipeg Jets and New York Islanders. Vegas added center Nick Suzuki at No. 13 and defenseman Erik Brannstrom at No. 15.

Several first-round picks had NHL bloodlines. The Tampa Bay Lightning used the 14th pick to take defenseman Callan Foote, the son of two-time Stanley Cup champion Adam Foote.

One year ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs used the top overall pick to select Auston Matthews, who went on to score 40 goals as a rookie. The Maple Leafs added another promising young player on Friday with the selection of Swedish defenseman Timothy Liljegren at No. 17.

Other top 20 picks included Czech center Martin Necas (No. 12, Carolina Hurricanes), Finnish blue-liners Juuso Valimaki (No. 16, Calgary Flames) and Urho Vaakanainen (No. 18, Boston Bruins), American center Joshua Norris (No. 19, San Jose Sharks) and Canadian center Robert Thomas (No. 20, St. Louis Blues).