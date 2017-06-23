"It's a huge honor," Mittelstadt said with dozens of reporters surrounding him at the United Center. "I grew up looking up to a lot of those guys who have been picked and have been picked high."

As the third-ranked North American skater, Mittelstadt had to wait perhaps a little longer than expected to hear his name called. That said, a look of pure joy — and maybe a little relief — flashed across his face as he took the stage and put on his new Buffalo Sabres sweater.

"It's kind of a stressful day," he said. "We were in the room for a while. You start to get a little stressed. It's a big relief to be picked. ... I'm happy going to Buffalo. It's a great place to play, and they have a really good team up there already."

The moment has been years in the making for Mittelstadt. He was long considered an NHL prospect, though he made it a point of emphasis to stay at Eden Prairie High School for four years.

Mittelstadt was named Minnesota's Mr. Hockey a few months ago after leading Eden Prairie with 21 goals, 43 assists, and 64 points. He came up short of his ultimate goal of a state championship as Eden Prairie fell 3-2 to Grand Rapids in the semifinals of this year's state tournament.

Mittelstadt also played 24 games for the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League, netting 30 points in the process.

"I actually really enjoyed being in Green Bay," he said. "I remember in high school sometimes some teams would put two, three guys on me the whole game, so going to Green Bay and only having one guy on me was somewhat of a relief."

Although he is committed to play at the University of Minnesota for next season, it's only a matter of time before Mittelstadt eventually joins a Sabres team rife with young talent. Jack Eichel, Ryan O'Reilly and Sam Reinhart, among others, form an extremely solid core that appears to be on the precipice of a jump to the next level.

"I definitely have watched them before," Mittelstadt said. "I love watching Eichel, and I've seen a lot of them throughout the year. It's definitely an honor to be there and an honor to one day be able to play with those guys."

Mittelstadt also will join Phil Housley, a South St. Paul native who was named head coach of the Sabres last week.

"Yeah, I mean, that's awesome," Mittelstadt said. "I met him for the first time about five minutes ago, so being able to meet him was a big honor. He's done pretty much everything that can be done in hockey, and being from (Minnesota) is kind of the cherry on top."

Even though Mittelstadt said most of the talk was about the Sabres on Friday night, he still intends to spend the 2017-18 season with the Gophers.

"Yeah," he said. "That will still be the plan."

That should give Mittelstadt ample time to continue to develop and build strength in order to prepare himself for the NHL.

After a long process, Mittelstadt is ready to get back to work.

"I'm really looking forward to that," he said. "These last few months have been a lot of fun. At the same time, I'm ready to get back, move into school, get in the weight room, and start focusing on hockey a little more."