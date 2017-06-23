Butler acquisition send Wolves' ticket sales soaring

Rumors that the Timberwolves could acquire all-star forward Jimmy Butler were strengthening. Then, the news broke. Minnesota nabbed an All-NBA player, and for less than a king's ransom. Karl-Anthony Towns was still on the roster, as was Andrew Wiggins. This, fans thought, was something worth celebrating.

"It was an eruption," Tanke said. "We've got the most loyal fan base who've been with us for so long, and for them to have that jolt, to see how enthusiastic they've been ... they deserve it."

Amid all the emotion, the troops of the Timberwolves sales staff were rallied. Many were at the office Thursday night, ready to help fans hoping to enroll in season-ticket plans. The graphics team and marketing folks were putting together images of Butler.

You always have to be ready for some type of surge on draft night, Tanke said, whether it be from the team taking a player that sparks enthusiasm or, potentially, a trade. But this type of splash doesn't come around often.

"We immediately started to see some activity," Tanke said.

From some new customers, yes, but the first wave of contact largely came from current season-ticket holders. Minnesota was just wrapping up the renewal process and had renewed about 80 percent of its fan base before the draft.

"We started to hear from some of those people that maybe hadn't made the decision to not renew who wanted to come back in and make sure they could secure their seats to go forward," he said.

The sales staff was back at it Friday morning. "Here with a nice cup of coffee," said Tanke, who has worked with the Wolves since 1997. He's never seen a morning like this. "The buzz is high, and the demand is something we haven't seen," he said.

Tanke said there were no concrete sales numbers in as of early Friday afternoon, but "it's substantial."

The sales team received a little surprise around lunch time Friday as Tom Thibodeau, the coach and president of basketball operations, walked in with a slew of pizzas to feed the crew.

"We wanted to surprise the staff a little bit," Tanke said, "so coach had the idea of bringing in everybody some pizzas and saying thanks for their hustle and all the work they're putting in. It was a really fun surprise for the staff."

After lunch, it was back to work. The calls continue to come in.

"There's only been a few times where we've had this type of enthusiasm and, to be honest, I don't know that we've seen anything quite like it where you're getting an all-NBA type talent entering the prime of his career," Tanke said. "It's sort of uncharted waters."

A necessary one for the Timberwolves, who have struggled with attendance in recent years. Minnesota averaged just 14,809 fans per home game last season, filling just 77 percent of Target Center. Both of those figures were second-worst in the NBA.

Thirteen consecutive seasons without a playoff berth will do that.

But now there's palpable reason for fan optimism for the first 2004. Target Center's renovation is nearly complete, the Wolves have a new logo, with new jerseys on the way this summer, and a proven all-star ready to join a young, talented core.

For Tanke and Co., that's an easy sell.

"To say this makes our lives easier and more fun would be an understatement," Tanke said.