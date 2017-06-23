But the Wolves improved by just two wins in their first season under coach Tom Thibodeau, and something had to be done, the team's owner said Friday.

"For some reason, it sort of stalled last year," Taylor said. "We were a good team, everybody saw we were a good team, but either because of our youth or the combination of players that we had, we just didn't get across the finish line on a lot of games."

Jimmy Butler, a three-time all-star and third-team all-NBA player this season, appears to be someone who can get a team to the checkered flag.

"That's what we're betting on," Taylor said. "I think the coach feels that. ... We all feel the same way."

The Timberwolves acquired Butler on Thursday, June 22, in a draft-night trade that sent Zach Lavine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 overall pick to Chicago for Butler and the 16th pick.

"Our goal is to get to the championship, but we know we have to make one big huge step to getting into the playoffs and hopefully a home-court advantage type of position so that you have a chance," Taylor said. "I think this might be a big enough kicker that it jumps us up four or five levels in the race of wins."

Taylor said the Wolves already felt they would improve next season with the cast they had, "so this better push us up more."

Still, Taylor knows there's a lot of time between now and the regular season. He said the front office will take time to assess where the team is at compared with others in the Western Conference.

Teams don't just acquire top-15 players and Olympians every day, and Taylor's email inbox was flooded with messages about the trade Friday morning. Taylor talked to Butler on Thursday night and said Butler was "excited about coming here. There was no question about it."

"He thanked us for the opportunity to be on this team," Taylor said. "He feels that we should play pretty good next year."

But Taylor also knows Thursday night can't mark the end of the Wolves' offseason activity. If Minnesota truly wants to make major strides this season, more moves need to be made.

"You have to remember that bringing (Butler) in itself is probably not the end of the thing," Taylor said. "Hopefully, when you ask me the question about how good we're going to be, part of it will probably be in what other players might be attracted to this team.

"Players like to win, and if other players see us on the stage of doing something significant, hopefully we can attract other players."

Taylor indicated the Wolves will be active in free agency, which starts a week from Saturday. Minnesota figures to have just more than $20 million to spend.

"We have to find some guys that will come off our bench that are probably either shooters or that can provide a defensive presence when we're starting to have some problems," Taylor said. "So, I think we still have some work to do and I know we're going to be meeting and talking about that. And when (free agency) opens up, trying to find out who's available. ... There's a lot of free agents out there."