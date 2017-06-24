Dozier, Gimenez power Twins past Indians

Dozier's homer, his 13th, came on a 3-2 pitch from Cleveland closer Cody Allen (0-3). Gimenez's homer, his fourth, came off Zach McAllister in the ninth.

Taylor Rogers (4-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win. Brandon Kintzler pitched a scoreless ninth for his 20th save.

Cleveland starter Corey Kluber was sensational, striking out 13 in seven innings, allowing just two unearned runs, three hits and two walks. Kluber has not allowed an earned run in his last 21 innings.

Dozier's homer came after the Indians scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game at 2.

With Cleveland trailing 2-1, Yan Gomes led off the bottom of the seventh with a single against reliever Matt Belisle. Bradley Zimmer flied out for the first out, but Austin Jackson singled to left, moving Gomes to second.

Francisco Lindor hit a ground ball to first baseman Kennys Vargas, who threw to shortstop Jorge Polanco at second for the force on Jackson. But Polanco's return throw to first was wild, allowing Gomes to score the tying run.

Rogers relieved Belisle and gave up an infield single to shortstop by Jason Kipnis, with Lindor moving to second. But Rogers retired Jose Ramirez on a groundout to end the inning.

Minnesota's first two runs both came in the first inning.

Dozier hit Kluber's first pitch of the game on the ground to second baseman Kipnis, who threw wildly to first for an error. Joe Mauer walked, and Robbie Grossman doubled down the right field line, scoring Dozier and sending Mauer to third.

Mauer then scored on a wild throw to third by catcher Gomes, giving Minnesota a 2-0 lead. Kluber struck out Chris Gimenez, for the third out. That started Kluber on a streak in which he struck out nine of 12 batters.

Twins starter Kyle Gibson held Cleveland scoreless on one hit through the first three innings. But with one out in the fourth, Ramirez drove a 3-2 pitch over the right field wall for his 12th home run, cutting the Twins' lead to 2-1.

Gibson pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up one run on four hits, with one strikeout and four walks.

NOTES: Twins 3B Miguel Sano sat out his second consecutive game due to a sinus infection. ...Twins OF Max Kepler was a late scratch from the lineup due to a bruised right foot, the result of a foul ball in Friday night's game. ... The visiting team has won 11 of the first 12 games between the Indians and Twins this year. ... Indians C Yan Gomes has thrown out a major league-best 47 percent of attempted base stealers (15-of-32). ... Indians RHP Josh Tomlin will make his third start of the season against the Twins on Sunday. Tomlin was 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA in the first two starts. In his career vs. Minnesota, Tomlin is 5-5 with a 5.13 ERA.