Wild sign Olofsson to two-year contract

Olofsson played in 13 games with the Wild last season, producing three assists and no goals. Despite those unimpressive numbers, the 22-year-old Swede showed flashes of brilliance as a smooth skater with offensive upside. In fact, Olofsson logged some time on the power play last season, impressing coach Bruce Boudreau in the process.

The Wild drafted Olofsson with the No. 46 overall pick four years ago. He spent most of last season in the minors, leading Iowa Wild defenseman with six goals.

Olofsson likely would have stuck on the NHL roster sooner had it not been for a series of injuries, which included a torn labrum in both of his shoulders as well as a minor medial collateral ligament sprain in his right knee during the Traverse City Prospect Tournament last summer.

"It took me a while to get going even into the season," Olofsson said in February. "It was a big blow heading into training camp because I finally felt ready to go."

Olofsson finished last season healthy and should get every opportunity to make the team out of training camp this season. If that's the case, he almost surely would fill a top-six defenseman role with the Wild.

It likely helps his cause that the Wild decided not to extend a qualifying offer to defenseman Christian Folin on Monday afternoon. The Wild have been actively shopping defenseman Marco Scandella this offseason, another indicator the Wild have bigger plans for Olofsson next season.

In addition to Olofsson, the Wild made qualifying offers to seven others Monday: wingers Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederrieter, Kurtis Gabriel and Zack Mitchell; defensemen Mike Reilly and Zach Palmquist, and goalie Steve Michalek.

In addition to Folin, the Wild also did not make qualifying offers to center Brady Brassart and defensemen Guillaume Gelinas and Alex Gudbranson.

This doesn't mean much for players like Granlund and Niederreiter as extending a qualifying offer is necessary to retain negotiating rights. Granlund and Niederreiter almost surely will decline their qualifying offers with the goal of signing long-term deals.

While the Wild only have about $12.7 million to spend this offseason after signing Olofsson to a two-year, $1.45 million contract, general manager Chuck Fletcher has said he has no worries about being able to afford both players.

"We can get there," Fletcher said. "We've been tight for three years. We can potentially even have a little bit more room than what we've had the last couple of years. I'm not too worried about that. We have some young guys ready to make the team that will carry good cap hits."

