Buxton belts 3 homers as Twins bust Blue Jays

Buxton added an RBI single to his homers in his four-hit game as the Twins (67-63) took the rubber match of the three-game series.

With home runs in the fourth, seventh and ninth innings, Buxton become the eighth player in Twins history with a three-homer game.

Gibson (8-10) allowed seven hits, one walk and two runs while striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings.

Norichika Aoki had a solo homer and an RBI single among his three hits for the Blue Jays (61-69).

Toronto starter Joe Biagini (3-9) allowed nine hits, three walks and five runs in 3 2/3 innings.

The Twins scored once in the first inning on an RBI single by Buxton.

Joe Mauer singled and Jorge Polanco doubled to start the rally. Mauer was thrown out at home by shortstop Ryan Goins on Eddie Rosario's grounder.

The Blue Jays tied the score in the second on a double by Miguel Montero and a single by Aoki.

The Twins took a 3-1 lead in the third on a two-run single by Kennys Vargas. Polanco led off the inning with a double and took third on Rosario's single.

Polanco was out on a rundown between third and home on Buxton's grounder to third. Max Kepler walked to load the bases for Vargas.

The Twins led 5-1 after Buxton homered with two outs in the fourth. It also scored Mauer, who led off with a triple.

Aoki hit his fifth homer of the season with one out in the bottom of the fourth.

Buxton hit his second homer of the game against Matt Dermody in the seventh and belted his 13th of the season against Tim Mayza in the ninth. It was Buxton's first career multi-homer game.

Gibson was replaced by Trevor Hildenberger with two outs in the seventh. Taylor Rogers replaced Hildenberger with two outs in the eighth. Matt Belisle pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth.

NOTES: Toronto designated LHP T.J. House for assignment to make room on the 25-man roster for RHP Joe Biagini. House appeared in two games for Toronto, allowing three hits and one run in two innings. ... Blue Jays CF Kevin Pillar and RF Jose Bautista did not start the game. ... Toronto RHP Marcus Stroman (11-6, 3.17 ERA) will face Boston Red Sox LHP Drew Pomeranz (13-4, 3.18) on Monday to open a three-game series at Rogers Centre. ... Minnesota RHP Ervin Santana (13-7, 3.24) will face Chicago White Sox RHP James Shields (2-4, 5.63) on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series at Target Field.