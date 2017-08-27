Twins' Houston residents closely monitoring Hurricane Harvey

"My family fortunately is good," said Twins pitcher Tyler Duffey, who grew up in the Westbury section of southwest Houston. "I've been checking social media, and so far everybody among my friends and family is still in their places and not having to go anywhere. There are a lot of low-lying areas that are long gone now."

Twins catcher Jason Castro, who lives near Rice University, and outfielder Robbie Grossman, who has a condo downtown, haven't suffered property damage but the nearby streets are flooded. There is significant flooding in the northwest Houston suburb of Cypress, where Grossman's parents still live, but he said their neighborhood was safe.

Tim Duffey, who hadn't lost power at the family home, has been giving his son regular updates since the storm made landfall.

"My dad has lived there his whole life," Tyler Duffey said. "He said it's the most (flooding) he's ever seen. He said it rained harder than he's seen in a long time, and it rained like that all night. They're saying this is the 500-year flood."

Duffey was 10 when Tropical Storm Allison dropped 40 inches of rain on Houston and flooded over 70,000 homes, displacing 30,000 people. He remembers seeing the waist-high water in his yard and all of his neighbors' yards flooded as well.

"I can't imagine what they're going through now," he said. "They started boat-rescuing people (Saturday), and it's supposed to keep raining. We're at sea level. Water can only go so many places."

He is hoping for the best for his hometown.

"Houses you can fix," he said. "You can't replace people."

Starting plans

No decision had been made on Friday's starter at home against the Kansas City Royals. That would be Dillon Gee's normal turn to start, but Twins manager Paul Molitor hadn't decided whether to give Gee a third start against his former team after he lasted just four-plus innings on Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Right-hander Aaron Slegers, who started Sunday for Triple-A Rochester, could be called up on the first day of September roster expansion to take that turn against the Royals. Slegers allowed two earned runs over 6 1/3 innings on Aug. 17 in his big-league debut, marking the only home win all year for the Twins against the Cleveland Indians in 10 tries.

Red Wings lefty Stephen Gonsalves, who must be added to the 40-man roster in November, would also be a consideration after working six innings of one-run ball on Friday.

Lefties Hector Santiago and Adalberto Mejia are slated to make rehab outings at midweek at Triple-A, so they would not be considerations for that Friday start.

Breslow resurfaces

Veteran lefty Craig Breslow, cut loose by the Twins in late July, returned to the majors with the Cleveland Indians over the weekend.

After a rocky first outing at Triple-A against the Twins' Rochester affiliate, Breslow, 37, worked six straight scoreless outings for Columbus, allowing three hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings.

"I'm not surprised," Molitor said. "We went through the phase of trying to figure out how his stuff was going to play, given the fact he was toying with his delivery to make his stuff a little more effective."

Signed in early February to a minor-league deal, Breslow held big-league lefties to a .268 on-base percentage in 42 plate appearances. Righty batters, however, lit him up for a .568 slugging percentage in 98 trips.

Breslow fared better, Molitor said, when he was "able to use him a little more specifically in terms of shorter outings and better matchups as opposed to four- and five-out situations." He called Breslow "a guy that you know can get lefties out really effectively" and said it won't be strange to see him across the way when the teams play a potentially key series at Cleveland Sept. 26-28.

"That's just how it works," Molitor said. "Good for him."

Name change?

Max Kepler hit his second career grand slam Saturday with "Rozycki" on his jersey in honor of his father Marek.

"He said he liked it," Kepler said.

The young right fielder's legal name has always been Kepler-Rozycki, but for baseball purposes he's always gone by "Kepler" to keep things simple. He has mulled wearing his full name on the back of his jersey, especially after seeing Trevor Hildenberger (two letters shorter, including the hyphen) reach the majors.

"I've thought about it," Kepler said. "Someday I might."

Briefly

• Miguel Sano, who last played on Aug. 19 due to a stress reaction in his left tibia, continues to make slow progress. The hope is he'll be able to attempt at least some baseball activities on Tuesday when the Twins return home. "But I can't guarantee that," Molitor said.

• Assistant hitting coach Rudy Hernandez is wearing "El Mago" (The Magician) on his jersey for Players Weekend. That's hitting coach James Rowson's nickname for him. Hernandez calls Rowson "James Bond," which was initially submitted for the back of Rowson's jersey, but that was rejected by Major League Baseball due to copyright laws. Rowson went with "J-Row" instead.