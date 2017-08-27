Rookie Park rallies to win CP Women's Open

The U.S. Women's Open winner closed the tournament with a birdie on the 18th hole to cap a 7-under-par 64 that left her with a two-stroke victory over South Korean compatriot Mirim Lee.

Park entered the final round at Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club trailing leaders Nicole Broch Larson of Denmark and Mo Martin of the United States by four shots but erased the deficit to finish at 13-under 271 for 72 holes.

"I just stayed really patient because I've been hitting the ball really well all week but not many putts were falling," Park said.

Broch Larsen closed with a 70 to fall into a tie for third at 274 with Shanshan Feng of China (final-round 68), Marina Alex (68), Cristie Kerr (69) and In Gee Chun of South Korea (70).

Martin wound up at 275 after a 72, tied for eighth with Jane Park, whose 65 was one of the best rounds of the day, and South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim (66).

The U.S. Women's Open title last month was Park's first win on the LPGA Tour.

In Sunday's final round, Park avoided making bogey and birdied two of her final three holes.

"I think it was a perfect game today," Park said. "Everything was — there were no mistakes today, and I think it was perfect."

Alex's finish was her career best on the LPGA Tour.

"I was trying really hard not to look at the leaderboard at all today," Alex said. "So when I looked up and saw that's where I was at, I definitely think this is my best finish. From day one to day four, definitely the most solid I've played this year in terms of controlling my emotions and just, you know, playing golf and not getting too far ahead of myself.

Chun posted her sixth top-three finish of the season.

South Korea's So Yeon Ryu, ranked No. 1 in the world, finished at 277, tied for 12th with Stacy Lewis, South Korea's Mi Jung Hur and Canadian Brooke Henderson, a big crowd favorite this week.

"Today didn't go quite as well as I would have liked, but still having that support around me was amazing," Henderson said.

Michelle Wie, who was tied for 23rd after the third round, withdrew and was taken to Ottawa Hospital to have surgery to remove her appendix.