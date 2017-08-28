"Last year the fall league was probably the biggest thing that happened to me," Curtiss said. "I think that jump from high-A to fall league, except for the jump from the minors here, was the biggest jump I made."

After posting a 2.66 earned-run average in 44 combined outings for low Class A Cedar Rapids and Class A Fort Myers (12.5 strikeouts per nine innings), Curtiss headed west and more than held his own.

Pitching for the Surprise Saguaros alongside a handful of other Twins, including fellow 2017 call-ups Mitch Garver and Randy Rosario, Curtiss had a 2.84 ERA in 12⅔ innings. His nine-inning strikeout rate actually crept up to 12.8, and his nine-inning walk rate dropped significantly to 2.8.

Facing the likes of Ian Happ (Chicago Cubs) and Greg Bird (New York Yankees), Curtiss gradually realized he belonged. He carried that over into this season, which saw him go 20 appearances at Double-A Chattanooga before allowing his first earned run.

"I thought the competition in Double-A was about the same or maybe even less talented than the fall league," Curtiss said. "Plus, I got to work with (Lookouts pitching coach Ivan Arteaga) for an extra month and a half. You're just around guys who you know are going to make it, so it makes you feel a little more confident. The fall league was awesome. I loved it."

Rule 5 factor

With rosters for the 2017 Arizona Fall League expected to be announced Tuesday, there's no shortage of Twins candidates for the prestigious offseason league. Teams are guaranteed six roster spots with the chance to add a seventh player on a taxi-squad basis.

On the pitching side, the Twins could send former first-round picks Tyler Jay (2015) and Kohl Stewart (2013) as potential AFL headliners.

The left-handed Jay, taken sixth overall in 2015 out of the University of Illinois, has been plagued by shoulder and neck issues while bouncing between starting and relieving. There was concern about potential thoracic outlet syndrome this season, but the undersized power pitcher made it back recently to Class A Fort Myers.

Now 23, Jay had thrown just 7⅔ total innings this season.

Stewart, who turns 23 on Oct. 7, three days before the six-week AFL season opens, has thrown just 79 innings this season while landing on the disabled list twice with left knee issues. He'd have to be healthy, but the Twins could use a longer look at him in light of November's 40-man roster crunch in advance of the Rule 5 draft.

Adding fellow 2013 high school draftee Stephen Gonsalves is an easy call. Stewart's status is not as clear, and teams like to use the fall league to help make such determinations as well as accelerate the timeline for their can't-miss prospects.

Australian lefty Lewis Thorpe, recently promoted to Double-A, could fit the bill as he must be added to the 40-man roster, as well. Now 22, Thorpe had thrown just 75 innings this year, not counting extended spring training, as he finally made it all the way back from 2015 Tommy John surgery.

Double-A right-hander Zack Littell, who turns 22 in October, leads the minor leagues with a combined 18-1 mark in the New York Yankees' and Twins' systems. Acquired for Jaime Garcia on July 30, Littell has a 2.15 ERA and 151 combined innings.

Lefty Dietrich Enns, on the big-league DL after two outings with a minor shoulder strain, could be a solid AFL play as well after missing seven weeks earlier this season with shoulder issues. He was the other piece that came over in the Garcia trade.

Relievers on the radar for a trip to Arizona include lefties Gabriel Moya, Alex Robinson, Sam Clay and Andrew Vasquez (who leads the Twins' organization with 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings); and righties Luke Bard, Thomas Hackimer and Ryan Eades.

Rooker intrigues

Double-A shortstop Nick Gordon, who now runs 1-2 with Cedar Rapids shortstop Royce Lewis for top-prospect honors in the Twins system, likely tops the list of Twins position players who could be in Arizona.

Gordon has lost 36 points on his batting average since the start of July, hitting just .225 in his past 187 at-bats. However, the fifth overall pick in 2014 shined last fall in the desert, and the Twins sent their current starting outfield of Byron Buxton, Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler to the AFL two straight years (2013-14).

Lookouts outfielder LaMonte Wade, 23, ranks fifth in the Southern League with a .392 on-base percentage and looks like a ninth-round steal out of the 2015 draft.

Catchers Brian Navaretto (Double-A) and Mitchell Kranson (Fort Myers) also rate mention. Two years ago, the Twins sent both Garver and Stuart Turner to the catcher-starved fall league.

At Fort Myers shortstop Jermaine Palacios continues to rake, while third baseman Chris Paul (.868 OPS) has opened eyes as well, but it's recently drafted slugger Brent Rooker who truly intrigues. Taken 35th overall out of Mississippi State, the left fielder/first baseman had hit 17 homers in 213 pro at-bats.

Teams are allowed to send one player from that year's draft class to the fall league, and Rooker, who turns 23 in November, certainly seems advanced enough to handle the challenge.

"I think if you're not actually hurt, you should go because you get so much better," Curtiss said. "You play every other day if you're a position player, and you basically throw two innings a week or maybe three as a reliever, so it's not like you're playing enough to really hurt yourself anymore."

Pushing through season-ending fatigue is made easier by the prestige of the assignment.

"We only played a week after the World Series is over," Curtiss said. "With a September break, you could conceivably play that long, anyway."

As he spoke, Curtiss looked around a Twins clubhouse that included fellow AFL alumni such as Buxton, Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario, Brian Dozier, Taylor Rogers, Trevor Hildenberger and Kyle Gibson.

"I was just kind of nervous, generally, at first because I was there," Curtiss said. "As I went on, I realized I had to throw my breaking ball because they all had 97-mph bat speed. They catch up to it. It taught me to throw my slider for a strike, which I'm going to have to do anywhere to be successful."

