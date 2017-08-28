After being taken in the first round of the 2016 draft, Treadwell managed just one catch for 15 yards last season. Coaches said he was playing better during spring drills, and he looked good in training camp before pulling his left hamstring and missing the first two exhibition games.

In his first action of the preseason, Treadwell had catches of 19 and 14 yards against the 49ers.

"It was pretty good," he said. "It was great. It was fun. I think it's good for all of us to go out and make good impressions."

Treadwell insisted it wasn't frustrating missing the first two preseason games. "I've just got to stay patient and trust the man above and continue to work and continue to do what I can to make myself better," he said.

Last year, Treadwell caught six passes for 61 yards in the preseason. But he battled injury problems and had trouble running routes, leading to consistent inactivity during the regular season.

"It was nice to see (Treadwell) go out there and play the way he did," quarterback Sam Bradford said. "I think he was definitely one of the positives.

"I think we built some chemistry during the offseason. Obviously, it was tough with him going down in training camp and not being able to practice for those few weeks, but I think knowing what we were able to do in the spring and being together last week, we're just still trying to build that."

There might be some urgency for Treadwell to continue to play well. With Michael Floyd serving an NFL suspension for the first four weeks of the regular season, Treadwell will be needed to help fill that void.

Treadwell, though, shrugged off that notion.

"I don't worry about Michael Floyd," he said. "I'm worried about doing better for me."

Sunday marked just the second time Treadwell has caught more than one pass in an NFL preseason or regular-season game. His only game with more receptions came in his exhibition debut, when he had four for 41 yards on Aug. 12, 2016, at Cincinnati.