"(Blakely) was on the sidelines shortly after practice began ... when he complained of not feeling well and collapsed," Stetson president Wendy B. Libby said in a statement.

Blakely, who was an accounting major at the NCAA Division I central Florida University, was taken to Florida Hospital DeLand outside of Orlando, where he died.

Stetson coach Roger Hughes told his players of Blakely's passing, with counselors on hand to help the team deal with its loss.

Blakely, who redshirted last season, had yet to play in a college football game. The team was preparing for its season opener at Sacred Heart University on Saturday.