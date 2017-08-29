Leidner likely to make Vikings debut in exhibition final

While he knew he probably wasn't going to play, simply putting on the pads and warming up with the Vikings was a dream come true for the former Gophers quarterback from Lakeville.

"It's everything I could've asked for, being in that situation and hoping to get that phone call and get an opportunity," said Leidner, who was working part time for Bite Squad, a food delivery company, before signing. "I've been really fortunate, and I'm very thankful to the Vikings for giving me this opportunity. I've really enjoyed it so far."

Leidner was a four-year starter with the Gophers who signed as an undrafted free agent last week. He has a zero percent chance of making the Vikings' 53-man roster. But there's almost a 100 percent chance he plays in Thursday night's preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins.

Remember, Joel Stave and Brad Sorensen split reps at quarterback in the Vikings' preseason finale last season.

"I have no idea," Leidner said when asked if he will play Thursday. "I haven't heard anything."

Still, there's no way the Vikings are going to risk starting quarterback Sam Bradford getting injured a little more than a week before the season opener, and backup Case Keenum likely will play only a couple of series before he's taken out.

That leaves Taylor Heinicke, who led a game-winning drive against the 49ers, and Leidner to finish out the game.

"It's a great opportunity for him," Keenum said. "I was a local kid. I went to Houston and then was signed by the Texans. I know exactly what he's going through. It's really cool that he gets to come out here and have the horns on his helmet and get to compete with us."

His best outcome would be to earn a spot on the Vikings' practice squad.

Leidner went undrafted after an four-year career with the Gophers in which he passed for 7,287 yards, with 36 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

Both sides of the spectrum were on display at practice Tuesday, with Leidner looking sharp at times and less so other times; he threw what would have been a pick-six had cornerback Mackensie Alexander been able to haul in the errant pass.

After practice, Leidner stayed on the field an extra 15 minutes to get reps with tight end Josiah Price. He is doing everything he can do make the team, no matter the odds.

"I'm just focused on coming out here and getting better every day," Leidner said. "It's pretty crazy how far I've come in a week. I'm really starting to get the playbook down and figure out what's going on. ... It's been going good."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.