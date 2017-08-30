But Menard is not ready to give up his athletic career just yet. The standout defensive end suffered a torn ACL in his knee in practice earlier this month and his surgery Friday, Aug. 25, was termed successful, he said.

He played as a true freshman in 2014, meaning he could return next year after redshirting this season. There appears to be no doubt to his plan.

"For sure, I'll definitely be back," Menard said. "The only thing I can think about right now is helping the young guys out and get myself better at the same time."

One of those young guys, defensive end Spencer Waege (pronounced Way-gee), will play as a true freshman. He's the only member of that class who won't be redshirted and will play in the season opener Saturday afternoon, Sept. 2, against Mississippi Valley State at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

"It's hard to describe in words," said Waege, from Watertown, S.D. "I'm nervous and excited all at the same time. I'm just excited to get the chance."

It's doubtful he would have received the chance this year if Menard hadn't gotten hurt. It was a non-contact injury—he was turning the corner on a pass rush when his leg gave out.

"It was kind of a freak accident," Menard said. "I was pretty bummed out. It always sucks because it's your senior year, your last go-around. You think about all the workouts, just putting your mind to it and getting ready to go. But after some time, you look and think it could have been worse. I could have lost a senior season."

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Waege has the length and athleticism Bison coaches like in a defensive lineman. He was the first verbal commitment of the 2017 recruiting class and ironically will be the first to play.

He had 5.5 quarterback sacks his senior year of high school. In a testament to his quickness, he blocked four punts, recovering one for a touchdown.

"We're excited about his growth and potential," said head coach Chris Klieman. "We'll play him in the first game, get his feet wet and see how much more he can grow and continue to help us. Whether that means 10 plays or 25 plays through non-conference, he needs game experience."

Meanwhile, Menard will go the way of defensive tackle Nate Tanguay in making his way back from ACL surgery. Tanguay hurt his toward the end of last season and is fully recovered to play.

"He's giving me advice on how to go about it," Menard said.

The table was set for a standout senior year. Menard was one of 21 players named to the "watch list" for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the best defensive player in the FCS. He said he's looking ahead, to the point that he wants no part of watching the play on video when he got hurt. NDSU films every practice.

"I don't want to look at it," he said.

What: Mississippi Valley State at NDSU

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

TV: ND NBC, ESPN3.

Radio: 107.9-FM, 1660-AM, 92.7-FM