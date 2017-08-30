Preseason game canceled in wake of Houston flooding

The decision came days after the game was moved from Houston's NRG Stadium to the Cowboys' stadium in Arlington because of the massive flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Tickets for the relocated game went on sale Tuesday night and more than 40,000 were sold with the proceeds going to the hurricane relief fund. The Dallas Morning News reported that fans who bought tickets can receive a refund or choose to have the money used as a donation to relief efforts.

The Texans have been in the Dallas area since early Sunday morning after flying directly from their preseason game in New Orleans on Saturday night. The team has been practicing this week at the Cowboys' facility in Frisco, Texas.