McKinnon's big return may have won kickoff job competition

After touchbacks on the first three 49ers kickoffs Sunday, Aug. 27, stymied McKinnon's chances of making a statement, the running back bolted 108 yards for a touchdown at the end of the third quarter of the Vikings' 32-31 preseason win over San Francisco at U.S. Bank Stadium.

With running backs Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray joining the Vikings this season, McKinnon may receive fewer touches on offense, but he could earn more playing time on special teams.

His touchdown Sunday was the first Vikings kickoff return longer than 27 yards in the team's three preseason games as the team looks to replace Patterson, the Pro Bowl returner now with the Oakland Raiders.

"I see it as a way to help impact the game," McKinnon said.

McKinnon is battling for the job with rookie wide receivers Rodney Adams and Stacy Coley, though McKinnon fielded all the kickoffs Sunday in the third preseason game, often regarded as the most important one.

Through the preseason, Adams is averaging 19.4 yards on his five returns though he fumbled once, while Coley returned one kickoff for 17 yards.

McKinnon took the kickoff up the left side of the field and nearly went untouched, breaking through the tackle attempt of kicker Taylor Symmank en route to the end zone.

"Once I got some space, I was like, 'I've got to score,'" said McKinnon, who is nicknamed "Jet" by teammates. "If I got caught, they were going to take my nickname away."

Kicking competition

Marshall Koehn showed off the powerful right leg that has added intrigue to the Vikings' kicking competition, hitting a 58-yard field goal, which would be a franchise record in the regular season.

But on the next possession, the former Iowa Hawkeye missed a 47-yard bid wide right, capturing the question that the Vikings face with roster cuts looming next weekend.

While Koehn has a stronger leg than incumbent Kai Forbath, he is viewed as less consistent than Forbath, who made all 15 of his attempts after joining the Vikings in the middle of last season after the team cut Blair Walsh.

After three preseason games, Koehn is 2-for-3 and 5-for-5 on extra points, while Forbath is 2 for 2 with a successful extra point.

