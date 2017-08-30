That moment is one Perkins reflected on this week as the Twins prepare to welcome Nathan back to Minnesota, where he'll announce his retirement from a 16-year career Friday at Target Field before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.

Perkins went on to replace Nathan as the Twins' closer following Nathan's departure in 2011. But he said he remembers most how welcoming Nathan was when Perkins was a rookie.

"That's something I've tried to instill in every other guy that comes up," Perkins said. "I don't care if you're Trevor Hildenberger or John Curtiss and you have a month or a couple days in the big leagues — you're one of us and you're helping us win. You're a part of our team. It's hard enough to have success here, and it's even harder when you don't feel comfortable. That's something he did for me. I'm eternally grateful not only for what he did for me, but for what he taught me about helping other young guys once I became an older guy."

Only two Twins remain from Nathan's seven seasons in Minnesota, which included four All-Star Games.

"He was great," said Joe Mauer, the other Twin who played with Nathan. "We felt pretty good about our chances when we gave him the ball. He was a great teammate and was a leader of the bullpen. Guys followed him since Day 1 when he came over. It's sad to hear that announcement, but he's had a heck of a career."

Nathan totaled 260 of his 377 career saves with the Twins, including a career-high 47 in 2009.

From the bullpen, a young Perkins watched the way Nathan finished games, eventually succeeding Nathan, who will retire at 42 years old.

"He was always the same (on the mound)," Perkins said. "That's something that I learned from him. Even the way he finished the game — it wasn't a show. He would go high-five his teammates and the catcher, and I respected him for that. That's something that I've done in my career. You're not bigger than the moment. What I learned through baseball with him is immeasurable."

A Sano setback?

Without any progress on Miguel Sano's injured shin, the Twins will ease back the third baseman's rehab, hoping less work will help faster heal the stress reaction.

Sano is wearing a walking boot and had been doing cardiovascular workouts on a bike and in a pool.

"They're going to try to cut back on some of the things he's been doing to see if we can get some of the soreness out of that leg," manager Paul Molitor said. "It's been slow. ... He's back to where he's just going to have to do less to see if we get better results, because it hasn't been progressing with what he's been doing."

Reinforcements coming

Molitor met at length Tuesday with the team's front office to form a plan for the roster expansions that all teams are allowed starting Friday.

Teams can have 40 players on their active roster instead of 25, but at least initially the Twins only plan to call up three players.

"I think we need to supplement and take advantage of the rule," Molitor said.

Briefly

The Twins set their starting rotation for this weekend's series at Target Field against the Kansas City Royals. Dillon Gee will start Friday, Kyle Gibson will start Saturday, and Ervin Santana will pitch Sunday.

Rehabbing pitcher Hector Santiago struggled in a start at Triple-A Rochester Tuesday, showing rust with his command and having a velocity that Molitor said was "not where we hoped." He'll pitch again for Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.

