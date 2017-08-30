"That was great to finally get one," Sutton said.

Sutton once performed a lot of sack dances. In 2013 at Arizona State, he had 13 sacks and did a "feed-me" celebration three years before Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys really popularized it. But in three seasons with the Chicago Bears, which made him a third-round pick in 2014, Sutton failed to register a single regular-season sack.

He started 18 of the 36 games he played for the Bears, but ultimately wasn't a good fit. After his rookie year, John Fox had taken over as coach and switched the defense from a 4-3 to a 3-4.

Sutton is better suited to lining up over the guard in a 4-3 scheme than as a nose tackle, his role the last two years in Chicago. He was released in May after managing one preseason sack with the Bears.

Now, he's back to his old role with the Vikings. After three solid preseason games, he could survive Saturday's cuts. The Vikings need to shed 37 players to get to the regular-season roster limit of 53 players.

"I feel real comfortable," Sutton said. "Going to the 4-3 is pretty much being back home. .... I'm just going out there to compete so I can make this squad."

Heading into Thursday night's preseason finale against Miami at U.S. Bank Stadium, Sutton is battling Datone Jones for what might be a final roster spot at defensive tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, Sutton has had an average ranking of 78.8 in three preseason games to 77.4 for Jones.

After being released by the Bears, Sutton lined up visits with the Vikings, Carolina and New England. But he was so impressed with Vikings defensive line coach Andre Patterson that he signed a one-year, nonguaranteed $690,000 deal and canceled the other visits.

The 6-foot Sutton had bulked up to play nose tackle with the Bears, but since signing with the Vikings has dropped from 300 to 285 pounds and is noticeably quicker.

"He's so quick off the ball (for) being a big guy," said Minnesota rookie defensive end Tashawn Bower. "He has fast hands. ... He's a technician and he's someone who is smart and has veteran experience. He's good."

Quickness runs in the family for Sutton. His father, Mickey, was a 5-foot-8, 165-pound cornerback who returned punts and kickoffs for the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo and Green Bay from 1986-90.

So how did Sutton end up weighing nearly twice as much as his dad?

"It's just genes,'' Sutton said with a laugh. "I guess it just skipped him and went to me."

On third-quarter his sack last Sunday, Sutton fought off two blocks and used his quickness to get to Beathard. Soon, he hopes to get a sack for the Vikings when the games count. It would be his first in the NFL.

"It hurts," he said, "but that's why I'm here. I've lost the weight and I've come here and hopefully will get an opportunity to rush the passer."

Sutton sees another positive of making the 53-man roster. He wasn't happy about being let go by the Bears, and would have two regular-season chances to make them regret their decision.

"Oct. 9, heck yeah," he said of the first meeting of NFC North rivals. "I got it ready."

