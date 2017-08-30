Rosario, Berrios lead Twins past White Sox a

Brian Dozier tied his career high with four hits, and Ehire Adrianza tripled twice as Minnesota won its third consecutive game and sixth in a row at home to climb within one game of the New York Yankees for the top American League wild-card spot.

Berrios (12-6) tied a career high with 11 strikeouts and struck out seven of the final nine batters he faced. He allowed just four hits and a walk.

Chicago starter Derek Holland (7-14) surrendered five runs in five innings. He gave up eight hits and walked four.

Berrios came out looking much stronger than he did last week against Chicago when he allowed five runs (three earned) over 5 1/3 innings in a loss. The White Sox were aggressive early in the count Wednesday against the right-hander, but he threw strikes and got ground balls, throwing just 29 pitches in the first three innings.

The 23-year-old Puerto Rican retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced.

Chicago loaded the bases against Berrios in the fourth, but the runners were stranded as Berrios fanned Tim Anderson for his third strikeout of the inning.

Minnesota struck quickly against Holland. Dozier led off the first inning with a single through a defensive shift, and Joe Mauer pulled a ball to right field for a double that scored Dozier.

Rosario hit a two-run shot to the opposite field in the third. It was just the second homer of the season against a left-hander for the left-handed-swinging Rosario.

Two triples in the fifth scored two runs for Minnesota.

Mitch Garver had his first major league triple with two outs. Kennys Vargas was intentionally walked and scored on Adrianza's triple. Adrianza was out trying to score as the throw from the outfield got away from the infielders momentarily.

Rosario added his 20th home run of the season in the seventh.

NOTES: Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said LHP Hector Santiago (upper thoracic back pain) struggled with command and velocity in his latest rehab start. Santiago has been out since July 3. ... Molitor also said 3B Miguel Sano's recovery from a stress reaction in his left shin is progressing slowly and the team is going to cut back on some of the work Sano has been doing. Sano is still in a walking boot and has soreness in the leg. ... Chicago manager Rick Renteria said RHP Reynaldo Lopez is likely to return to the rotation on Friday after missing two starts with discomfort in his back. ... Twins C Jason Castro is eligible to return on Thursday from his concussion, but it doesn't appear he will be ready. Castro had a workout on Tuesday and is increasing his activities.