Today: Live Bison game blog at 1:30 p.m.
Join the Forum Communications sports team Saturday, Sept. 2, as North Dakota State hosts Mississippi Valley State at 2:30 p.m. at the Fargodome in the season opener.
Jump over to the Bison Media Blog for the following:
Live at noon: Watch WDAY TV sports director Dom Izzo and Forum sportswriter Jeff Kolpack for the live pregame show from the Fargodome tailgating lot.
At 1:30 p.m.: Interact with our reporters on our live game blog as they provide pregame information with live updates and analysis during the game, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m.