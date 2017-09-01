NDSU's Division I season openers
FARGO — North Dakota State boasts an 11-2 record in its season-opening games since moving to the Division I level in 2004. Here's a quick look the Bison's Division 1 season openers:
2016
Bison 24, Charleston Southern 17 (OT)
King Frazier scored on a 25-yard run on the first play of overtime in the Fargodome
2015
Montana 38, Bison 35
Montana scored on a 1-yard TD run with two seconds remaining in Missoula
2014
Bison 34, Iowa State 14
John Crockett ran for 139 yards and Carson Wentz passed for 204 in Ames
2013
Bison 24, Kansas State 21
Brock Jensen scored on a 1-yard TD with 28 seconds remaining in Manhattan
2012
Bison 52, Robert Morris 0
Brock Jensen threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the Fargodome
2011
Bison 42, Lafayette 6
Brock Jensen threw two TD passes to Warren Holloway in the Fargodome
2010
Bison 6, Kansas 3
Ryan Jastram kicked two field goals in Lawrence in NDSU's first win over a Big 12 team
2009
Iowa State 34, Bison 17
Bison got to within 24-17 in the third quarter, but lost this one in Ames
2008
Bison 41, Austin Peay 6
Nick Mertens threw for 304 yards and three TDs in the Fargodome
2007
Bison 29, Stephen F. Austin 19
Tyler Roehl rushed for 238 yards and three TDs in the Fargodome
2006
Bison 66, Concordia-St. Paul 7
Symeon Cabell, Kyle Steffes and Travis White combined for seven TDs in the Fargodome
2005
Bison 59, Arkansas-Monticello 7
Steve Walker threw three TD passes and Kyle Steffes ran for 114 yards in the Fargodome
2004
Bison 52, Valparaiso 0
In NDSU's Division I debut, Kyle Steffes ran for 175 yards and 4 TDs in the Fargodome