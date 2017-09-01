Search
    NDSU's Division I season openers

    By Forum News Service on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:30 p.m.
    North Dakota State University’s head coach Chris Klieman, center, waves to fans after the win against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014. Forum News Service file photo.1 / 2
    North Dakota State University’s Brock Jensen celebrates his game-winning touchdown against Kansas State during the Friday, Aug/ 30, 2013 game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan. Forum News Service file photo.2 / 2

    FARGO — North Dakota State boasts an 11-2 record in its season-opening games since moving to the Division I level in 2004. Here's a quick look the Bison's Division 1 season openers:

    2016

    Bison 24, Charleston Southern 17 (OT)

    King Frazier scored on a 25-yard run on the first play of overtime in the Fargodome

    2015

    Montana 38, Bison 35

    Montana scored on a 1-yard TD run with two seconds remaining in Missoula

    2014

    Bison 34, Iowa State 14

    John Crockett ran for 139 yards and Carson Wentz passed for 204 in Ames

    2013

    Bison 24, Kansas State 21

    Brock Jensen scored on a 1-yard TD with 28 seconds remaining in Manhattan

    2012

    Bison 52, Robert Morris 0

    Brock Jensen threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the Fargodome

    2011

    Bison 42, Lafayette 6

    Brock Jensen threw two TD passes to Warren Holloway in the Fargodome

    2010

    Bison 6, Kansas 3

    Ryan Jastram kicked two field goals in Lawrence in NDSU's first win over a Big 12 team

    2009

    Iowa State 34, Bison 17

    Bison got to within 24-17 in the third quarter, but lost this one in Ames

    2008

    Bison 41, Austin Peay 6

    Nick Mertens threw for 304 yards and three TDs in the Fargodome

    2007

    Bison 29, Stephen F. Austin 19

    Tyler Roehl rushed for 238 yards and three TDs in the Fargodome

    2006

    Bison 66, Concordia-St. Paul 7

    Symeon Cabell, Kyle Steffes and Travis White combined for seven TDs in the Fargodome

    2005

    Bison 59, Arkansas-Monticello 7

    Steve Walker threw three TD passes and Kyle Steffes ran for 114 yards in the Fargodome

    2004

    Bison 52, Valparaiso 0

    In NDSU's Division I debut, Kyle Steffes ran for 175 yards and 4 TDs in the Fargodome

