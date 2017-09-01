NDSU's Division I season openers

2016

Bison 24, Charleston Southern 17 (OT)

King Frazier scored on a 25-yard run on the first play of overtime in the Fargodome

2015

Montana 38, Bison 35

Montana scored on a 1-yard TD run with two seconds remaining in Missoula

2014

Bison 34, Iowa State 14

John Crockett ran for 139 yards and Carson Wentz passed for 204 in Ames

2013

Bison 24, Kansas State 21

Brock Jensen scored on a 1-yard TD with 28 seconds remaining in Manhattan

2012

Bison 52, Robert Morris 0

Brock Jensen threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the Fargodome

2011

Bison 42, Lafayette 6

Brock Jensen threw two TD passes to Warren Holloway in the Fargodome

2010

Bison 6, Kansas 3

Ryan Jastram kicked two field goals in Lawrence in NDSU's first win over a Big 12 team

2009

Iowa State 34, Bison 17

Bison got to within 24-17 in the third quarter, but lost this one in Ames

2008

Bison 41, Austin Peay 6

Nick Mertens threw for 304 yards and three TDs in the Fargodome

2007

Bison 29, Stephen F. Austin 19

Tyler Roehl rushed for 238 yards and three TDs in the Fargodome

2006

Bison 66, Concordia-St. Paul 7

Symeon Cabell, Kyle Steffes and Travis White combined for seven TDs in the Fargodome

2005

Bison 59, Arkansas-Monticello 7

Steve Walker threw three TD passes and Kyle Steffes ran for 114 yards in the Fargodome

2004

Bison 52, Valparaiso 0

In NDSU's Division I debut, Kyle Steffes ran for 175 yards and 4 TDs in the Fargodome