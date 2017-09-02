Search
    Senior Spotlight: Get to know Bison free safety Tre Dempsey

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:30 a.m.
    Q: If you could have one super power, what would it be?

    A: Super Flash .... like the Flash. I could go back in time and change my stupid decisions.

    Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?

    A: I don't know ... I've got some tunes on there that I don't think I would be embarrassed to play any of them quite honestly.

    Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

    A: That's a good question ... hopefully in the league (NFL), playing for some team.

    Q: Who is your hero?

    A: It would have to be my parents. Neither one of them grew up in a great home and they both changed their lives around and made some awesome parents.

    Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?

    A: I'm a philosophy major. A lot of people know I love talking about God, but they actually don't know that I study it.

    Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?

    A: It means everything to me. It has made me the man I am today. It changed my life around. It showed me what's right and what's wrong. And how to do things the right way. Just how to go about life and I think it will help me for the rest of my life.

