Senior Spotlight: Get to know Bison free safety Tre Dempsey
Q: If you could have one super power, what would it be?
A: Super Flash .... like the Flash. I could go back in time and change my stupid decisions.
Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?
A: I don't know ... I've got some tunes on there that I don't think I would be embarrassed to play any of them quite honestly.
Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?
A: That's a good question ... hopefully in the league (NFL), playing for some team.
Q: Who is your hero?
A: It would have to be my parents. Neither one of them grew up in a great home and they both changed their lives around and made some awesome parents.
Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?
A: I'm a philosophy major. A lot of people know I love talking about God, but they actually don't know that I study it.
Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?
A: It means everything to me. It has made me the man I am today. It changed my life around. It showed me what's right and what's wrong. And how to do things the right way. Just how to go about life and I think it will help me for the rest of my life.