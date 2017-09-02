Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Senior Spotlight: Get to know Bison linebacker Chris Board

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:30 a.m.
    1 / 3
    Chris BoardDavid Samson / Forum News Service2 / 3
    North Dakota State's Chris Board runs through drills with the Bison linebacker corps on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016. Forum News Service file photo.3 / 3

    Q: If you could have one super power, what would it be?

    A: Super human strength. Don't really know (what I would do with it), but that's the first thing that came to mind.

    Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?

    A: "Someone Like You," by Adele.

    Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

    A: Playing football somewhere ... definitely.

    Q: Who is your hero?

    A: One of my football heroes would definitely be Sean Taylor. I definitely look up to him and idolize him and his game.

    Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?

    A: I actually talk a lot more than I let on. I'm a pretty chill person. But once you get to know me, I'm pretty talkative.

    Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?

    A: It's just a brotherhood that we all share. I have definitely enjoyed it, being a Bison. It's kind of hard to explain, it's just a brotherhood that we all have ... old players and new players.

    Explore related topics:sportsBisonBison Game DayGate City BankFootballnorth dakota statendsuChris Board
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness