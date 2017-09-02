Senior Spotlight: Get to know Bison linebacker Chris Board
Q: If you could have one super power, what would it be?
A: Super human strength. Don't really know (what I would do with it), but that's the first thing that came to mind.
Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?
A: "Someone Like You," by Adele.
Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?
A: Playing football somewhere ... definitely.
Q: Who is your hero?
A: One of my football heroes would definitely be Sean Taylor. I definitely look up to him and idolize him and his game.
Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?
A: I actually talk a lot more than I let on. I'm a pretty chill person. But once you get to know me, I'm pretty talkative.
Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?
A: It's just a brotherhood that we all share. I have definitely enjoyed it, being a Bison. It's kind of hard to explain, it's just a brotherhood that we all have ... old players and new players.