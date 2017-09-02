Senior Spotlight: Get to know Bison linebacker Chris Board

Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?

A: "Someone Like You," by Adele.

Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

A: Playing football somewhere ... definitely.

Q: Who is your hero?

A: One of my football heroes would definitely be Sean Taylor. I definitely look up to him and idolize him and his game.

Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?

A: I actually talk a lot more than I let on. I'm a pretty chill person. But once you get to know me, I'm pretty talkative.

Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?

A: It's just a brotherhood that we all share. I have definitely enjoyed it, being a Bison. It's kind of hard to explain, it's just a brotherhood that we all have ... old players and new players.