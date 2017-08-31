Exam shows bone contusion in Buxton's sore left hand

"Hopefully, we dodged any type of major issue there," Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said. "Things are progressing pretty good. Based on our reads as of today, we're in a good spot."

Buxton, removed for a pinch-hitter after feeling a "sharp pain" in his final at-bat on Wednesday night, said the trouble spot was near his left hamate bone, which he'd never hurt before during an injury-riddled professional career.

"I'd never heard of a hamate until last night," he said. "They were telling me it had absolutely no function or value, and I was kind of amazed by it."

Considering that the recovery period for a fractured hamate is typically 6-8 weeks at best, the Twins had heightened concern about Buxton entering the final month of the regular season. Falvey said Thursday's test revealed no fracture to Buxton's hamate, leaving him available for defense or pinch running off the bench.

"It's not hamate," Falvey said. "There's nothing really to report specific to hamate. We just took a look. Buck's a pretty tough kid. He's the last person to want to say anything about soreness."

The injury was suffered when the bat slipped out of Buxton's hand on a swing during his first at-bat in Wednesday's 6-4 victory over the White Sox.

"I felt a sharp pain in my hand," Buxton said. "I didn't really pay any attention to it, just tried to battle through it. My last at-bat it was throbbing pretty good."

After a couple of strikeouts and a fly to right, Buxton singled off former Twins pitcher Mike Pelfrey in the fifth inning. It came on a 94-mph sinker after a pair of bunt attempts He reported no improvement in the hand overnight.

"It feels about the same," he said. "It's pretty sore today. It's all right, just sore."

Sano sent for tests

Third baseman Miguel Sano was sent for additional tests on his left shin Thursday morning.

Wearing a walking boot that he said he's been wearing during all waking hours, Sano had yet to be cleared for even light jogging. Out since Aug. 19, he was eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

"Nothing's aggravated," Falvey said. "It's just the soreness hasn't subsided. With a stress reaction, those things just heal differently for different people."

There is some hope that Sano would be able to continue his rehab on a road trip that begins Monday at Tampa Bay, but that was where he suffered a hamstring injury due to the artificial turf in 2015. With multiple Twins affiliates headed for the postseason, the team has options if it wants to send Sano out on a rehab assignment to see some pitching.

Florida Instructional League participants report to Fort Myers on Sept. 10 with a start date four days later, so that could be another option.

"I think we'd like probably for him to see some version of live pitching," Falvey said.

New hire

Daniel Adler, a 30-year-old with an NFL background and a master's degree in business administration from Harvard, started work in mid-August as Twins director of baseball operations. He will oversee the Twins' baseball research and development, and play key roles in analytics, arbitration, contracts and overall strategies.

"I don't think Daniel will be the last person we hire from outside of the game," Falvey said. "I think we sometimes forget in baseball, we get so singularly focused on what we're doing, that there are people in other spaces, sports or otherwise, that could really impact us positively."

Briefly

The first wave of September call-ups on Friday, Sept. 1, is expected to include lefty relievers Buddy Boshers and Nick Turley as well as switch-hitting super utility man Niko Goodrum. Goodrum, 25, was the Twins' second-round pick in 2010 and had an .851 OPS against lefties for Triple-A Rochester. ... Lefty Adalberto Mejia (upper arm) worked three scoreless innings on just 36 pitches in his first rehab outing for Rochester on Wednesday. He is scheduled to start again Monday with a pitch count in the 50-60 range. ... Lefty Dietrich Enns (shoulder) left for Triple-A Rochester, where he is scheduled to work two innings on Friday. ... Catcher Jason Castro (concussion) took light swings off a tee for the first time Wednesday and ran some on Thursday as the Twins continued to monitor his headaches and other symptoms in the wake of an Aug. 23 head injury at Chicago.