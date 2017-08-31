Zimmer doesn't play starters as he threatened

Getting the start at quarterback was third-stringer Taylor Heinicke, who gave the Vikings a 32-31 win over the 49ers when he ran in a two-point conversion on the final play. Heinicke was playing despite suffering a strained oblique muscle on his right side in the third preseason game, Aug. 18 at Seattle.

Perhaps the only potential starter to get the call was rookie weak-side linebacker Ben Gedeon. Battling Edmond Robinson and Emmanuel Lamur for the job, he started his third straight game.

Also playing Thursday was nickel back Mackensie Alexander. He has been uneven during the preseason, and the Vikings wanted to give him additional time on the field.

Zimmer was upset about Minnesota falling behind 14-0 at halftime to San Francisco. Second- and third-stringers rallied the Vikings to victory.

With offensive starters not playing, the first unit finished the preseason with just three points in 12 possessions. Quarterback Sam Bradford was sacked five times.

The Vikings open the regular season Sept. 11 against New Orleans at U.S. Bank Stadium.

CENTER BATTLE

The Vikings rested rookie Pat Elflein and Nick Easton, who have been battling for the starting center position.

Zimmer said this week he has decided on his starting offensive linemen but would not reveal them. That leaves open the possibility the starting center won't be known publicly until just before the Vikings face the Saints.

Elflein might have upper hand. Cris Collinsworth, the NBC analyst for the San Francisco game, said at an Aug. 25 practice he expects Elflein to start. According to Pro Football Focus, Elflein had by far the better game against the 49ers, getting a 70.7 rating to Easton's 37.3.

KOEHN FALTERS

Marshall Koehn made the competition to be the Vikings' kicker interesting against the 49ers when he booted a 58-yard field goal in the third quarter. But Koehn since has fallen back.

Koehn missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt later in the third quarter against San Francisco. Then in the first half Thursday, he missed an extra point.

It will be difficult now for Koehn to unseat incumbent Kai Forbath, who entered Thursday having made both of his preseason field-goal attempts, including one from 51 yards. Forbath last year for the Vikings made all 15 of his field-goal attempts although he was just 11 of 14 on extra points.