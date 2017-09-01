Vikings have issues, but open season at full strength

Meanwhile, the biggest concern offensively is the line in particular and, well, the inability to reach the end zone in general.

Head coach Mike Zimmer rested all of his starters in Thursday night's 30-9 preseason finale loss to the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium. He threatened to play them two days earlier as punishment for their first-half stinker in the previous, Sunday night, 32-31, win over San Francisco.

But Zimmer obviously took a look at the league's growing medical report and decided to enjoy the fact that his team made it through the preseason with no major injuries to any starters or key players. So, ready or not, the Vikings should be at full strength when the Saints and a guy named Adrian Peterson come to town for the regular-season opener on Sept. 11 on Monday Night Football.

"I think there definitely are some good things offensively that we've done," Zimmer said in summarizing his team's 2-2 preseason record. "Areas that we've been working on we've improved at. There's still a lot of areas we have to continue to get better and that's going to be our focus. Defensively, I think when we get the guys that have played a little bit more (going), then I think we'll be OK."

Sam Bradford and the offense didn't score a touchdown and showed all-too-familiar woes up front in 12 preseason drives. And the last time the starting defense was on the field together, 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer completed his first nine passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns on his first two possessions.

As worrisome as the offensive line is, there's growing concern at nickel back.

In three seasons with the Vikings, former nickel back Captain Munnerlyn went from stubborn freelancer in Zimmer's structured defense to a polished cog in a defense that climbed to third in the league in pass defense, third in overall defense and sixth in points allowed.

But the Vikings made no attempt to keep Munnerlyn from leaving via free agency. With monster contracts being doled out to core defenders this year and on the horizon for next year, the Vikings went with a cheaper option at nickel back.

In 2016, they drafted Clemson's Mackensie Alexander in the second round. Many believed he was a first-round talent who dropped in part because he's not a bigger corner.

The Vikings liked him because they felt he has all the traits to play inside on the slot. And that's a position that sees about 70 percent of the defensive snaps in Zimmer's defense.

Alexander struggled in his rookie season. He resisted the unfamiliar role of playing over the slot, even though that was his ticket to more playing time.

This offseason, he said he had matured and was accepting of his role. Munnerlyn left, returning to the Panthers, and Alexander was essentially handed the nickel job for little more reason than he was a second-round draft pick.

The Vikings do have a backup plan. But it involves putting Terence Newman, who turns 39 years old on Sept. 4, in the slot for more snaps than the team is comfortable with. Besides being a situational player who will see action at corner and safety, Newman also is on call in case 2014 first-round draft pick Trae Waynes slips in his first crack at being the full-time starter at left corner.

While Zimmer sat all of his expected starters and some key backups, he played Alexander through the entire first half.

It wasn't pretty. In fact, even when it was good, it was bad.

In the closing minute of the first half, Alexander made a play on third-and-five in the red zone. What happened next was a good example of the kid's immaturity and ongoing refusal to accept coaching and his place in a team structure.

Alexander went nose to nose with the receiver, Jakeem Grant, for so long that safety Antone Exum Jr. was tugging at him and pleading for him to stop. The whole stadium knew what was coming next, other than maybe Alexander.

The flag for taunting gave the Dolphins a first down. They scored on the next play.

"It wasn't very good," Zimmer said of the penalty. "He and I had a little discussion about it on the sideline."

Meanwhile, Grant spent the first half torching the Vikings' backups with 141 yards on four catches, including a 65-yard touchdown.

Looking at the roster:

--Tight end Bucky Hodges suffered a concussion in the preseason finale. He is an interesting prospect who essentially played receiver in college. He probably will make the team as the Vikings look for ways to take advantage of his size and receiving skills while working on his raw blocking.

--Quarterback Taylor Heinicke suffered a concussion in the final preseason game. Head coach Mike Zimmer said it won't linger into the regular season.