Clemmings, Price among first Vikings to be cut

The Vikings began notifying players they would be cut on Friday. Also waived will be German wide receiver Moritz Bohringer, who was taken in the sixth round of the 2016 and was on the practice squad as a rookie.

A source said the Vikings most likely will not bring Bohringer back to the practice squad.

Others to have heard so far include cornerback Jabari Price, taken by Minnesota in the seventh round of the 2014 draft, defensive tackles Will Sutton and Chucky Clements, cornerbacks Sam Brown and Tre Roberson, linebacker Noor Davis, defensive end Sam McCaskill and tight end Josiah Price.

A source said wide receiver R.J. Shelton, an undrafted rookie, fractured his foot in Thursday night's 30-9 loss to Miami in the preseason finale. He had surgery Friday, and will be placed on injured reserve.

Rookie guard Freddie Tagaloa has been informed he won't be on the 53-man roster. However, Tagaloa has a knee issue and had an MRI, and it's uncertain at this point whether he could go on injured reserve or simply be waived.

Jabari Price wrote a farewell message to fans on Twitter.

"I want to take this time and thank the Minnesota Vikings staff and Wilf family for an opportunity of a lifetime," he wrote. "I want to let the fans and the community know as a whole how much they meant to be. Forever indebted."

Also Friday, a source said Miami has expressed some interest in trading for Vikings linebacker Kentrell Brothers, a fifth-round pick in 2016. Brother played 39 snaps in Thursday's game.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press is a media partner with Forum News Service