NFL debut and dream come true for Lakeville's Mitch Leidner

"It's something you dream about as a kid growing up in Minnesota," Leidner said. "Actually, I don't even know if you dream about this because it just seems so far away. For it to actually happen, it's pretty cool. I'm just so thankful to the Vikings and this organization for giving me this opportunity."

An undrafted rookie who signed with the Vikings on Aug. 20, Leidner completed 14 of 19 passes for 129 yards for a solid passer rating of 91.8. He replaced Taylor Heinicke, the third-stringer who started Minnesota's preseason finale but had to leave the game after a sack in the waning seconds of the first half.

Heinicke, head coach Mike Zimmer said, is now in the NFL's concussion protocol.

The Vikings begin the regular season Sept. 11 against New Orleans at U.S. Bank Stadium. Asked if the injury could affect Heinicke in Week 1, Zimmer said, "I don't think it will."

If that's the case, Leidner is unlikely to make Minnesota's 53-man roster when it is finalized Saturday. However, if Heinicke gets cut or if his injury does keep him off the field next week, it's possible Leidner could make the practice squad when it's set on Sunday.

"I really couldn't tell you," Leidner said. "I'm getting better every single day. Obviously, it'd be an unbelievable experience to learn from Sam (Bradford) and Case (Keenum) and Taylor, just a great group of quarterbacks. But whatever happens, happens."

Leidner spent three days in Baltimore's rookie camp in May but was working a food delivery job in the Twin Cities when the Vikings called. He started 47 games with the Gophers from 2013-16, completing 508 of 1,029 passes for 7,287 for 34 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

"It was a lot of fun, great to be back playing ball again," Leidner said. "You know, for a while there, I didn't think it'd happen."

The Vikings trailed 23-6 when Leidner was inserted Thursday. He helped drive the offense 64 yards to a first-and-goal at the Miami 1 late in the third quarter before the Vikings settled for a 24-yard field goal by Kai Forbath early in the fourth.

Later in the fourth quarter, Leidner drove the Vikings to the Miami 4- and 9-yard line line but each time the Vikings lost the ball on downs.

"Honestly, it wasn't too bad at all," Leidner said of being thrown into action 11 days after he signed. "There were a couple times where hearing the play call was a little bit tricky for me."

Zimmer said Leidner "did good for being here a short time." He said the Vikings, though, needed to finish drives.

It didn't help that Leidner often was under pressure behind Minnesota's reserve offensive line. He was sacked three times for losses of 6 yards and ran three times for 4 yards.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.