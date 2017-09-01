Costa Rica deals blow to US World Cup hopes

Urena scored in the 30th and 82nd minutes, the latter coming a minute after Navas came to the edge of the goal box to deny Jozy Altidore the tying goal.

Costa Rica (4-1-2) has 14 points to tie Mexico atop the six-team field with three matches left, pending Mexico's match vs. Panama.

The result means the U.S. remain in third place in the six-team qualifying group, with just eight points from seven games.

The top three teams in the group qualify automatically for Russia and the fourth-placed side goes into a play off with a team from Asia.

"We still have three games left in the competition and were still in position to qualify for the World Cup," U.S. coach Bruce Arena said.

"We lost to a team that played better than us ... we have to put this past us real quick and regroup for Tuesday.

"Mexico and Costa Rica are (basically) qualified. "It's going to be a fight between the other four teams for that remaining spot."

The United States (2-3-2) with eight points is in danger of not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Americans could fall to fifth depending on later results involving Panama and Honduras, who played Trinidad and Tobago. The top three teams automatically earn a World Cup spot. The fourth-place team moves to an inter-federation playoff.

On Tuesday, the U.S. plays at Honduras and Costa Rica hosts Mexico.

Urena, who plays for the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer, scored his first goal with a hearty effort. He took a pass from Bryan Ruiz in the final third and dribbled to the right side of the penalty area side-by-side with U.S. defender Tim Ream.

Urena made a quick lateral move to lose Ream then put a shot to the far post that eluded goalkeeper to Tim Howard to the loud approval of the large contingent of Costa Rican fans among the sellout crowd of more than 26,000.

Navas preserved the lead in the 68th with a stellar save, a falling right-handed stop on a deflected shot by Christian Pulisic.

The loss ended a 9-0-4 streak for the Americans under Arena, who replaced Jurgen Klinsmann following a 4-0 qualifier loss at Costa Rica on Nov. 15.