Bison fans mixed on changes to tailgating policy

"Why would it not be worth it?" said John Kane of Fargo. "Big fans come out for big events. This is a big event. It's college football. We enjoy every bit of it."

Kane's group had been waiting since 7 a.m. so it could be first in the official lineup that started at 5 p.m. Friday near the south end of the tailgating lot. Kane joined his group soon after 5 p.m. after he got off work to camp out overnight for Saturday's game.

"It's not, who's first, who's last, who's wherever," Kane said. "You always want to be that guy who's here early, to show your support for the team."

NDSU increased the number of reserved tailgating spots this season, adding more than 270, said Pat Simmers, NDSU's senior associate director of athletics and executive director of Team Makers booster club. Reserved spaces are $20 per spot.

That leaves more than 200 non-reserved spots, costing $5 per spot. That is fewer than half the number of non-reserved spaces from a season ago.

"We get a whole lot more calls about reserved than about GA," Simmers said. "I don't think we'd ever not have GA spots. That is part of who we are."

Reserved tailgating opened 5½ hours before Saturday's 2:30 p.m. kickoff against Mississippi Valley State at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. All other parking lots, including non-reserved tailgating, open five hours before kickoff.

"Team Makers has done a (great) job with everything they've had thrown at them," Kane said. "Nobody could have predicted that the school and everything would have exploded to this sort of a magnitude."

Kane, 40, said the line for general admission tailgating was about half of what is was last season around 6 p.m. Friday night. Jerry Schatzke, who was farther back in the line, estimated the lineup was less than half. Schatzke didn't think it was a good decision to cut back on non-reserved tailgating space.

"We're blue-collar fans. We don't have the corporate dollars that you see some of these higher-end rigs have," Schatzke said. "NDSU, I think, is pushing out the little guy."

Schatzke had tailgated in general admission in recent years, but has a reserved spot this season. His 13-year-old daughter, Faith, however, wanted to wait in line overnight anyway.

"We've always been the GA," Schatzke said. "This year we're actually in reserve, but my daughter said 'No dad, we're still going to camp out Friday night and be part of the fun.' "

Schatzke, 48, met the people behind him in the non-reserved tailgating line from Minot, N.D. That sense of community is why he enjoys waiting in line for tailgating to open.

"We've made a lot of friends doing it and everybody is a Bison fan," Schatzke said.

David Mooney of Hillsboro, N.D., said he had been waiting since about 11 a.m. Friday to get into the official 5 p.m. line. Mooney has a small camper and wanted to get closer to the front of the line due to the smaller number of non-reserved spots.

"It's a fun time to hang out with people around the community," he said.

Mooney, 32, tailgates with his father, James, and his two brothers, Peter and Anthony. He has mixed feelings about having fewer non-reserved spaces.

"I can see that they want more reserved, but for people that do the time, that stay overnight, they deserve more spots," Mooney said. "That's how I feel about it."

Kane was happy another football season is starting. He stood outside his bus, which has "The 4th String" painted in the side graffiti-style letters, with a big smile on his face.

"The big thing is, it's NDSU football," Kane said. "It's not a lifestyle, it's a culture. To be a part of it, you have to experience it."