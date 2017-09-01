With win, Lynx on verge of clinching home court

Minnesota (26-7) now needs a win or a Los Angeles loss to clinch the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage in the WNBA playoffs. The Lynx and Sparks already have byes into the best-of-5 semifinals. The Sparks (24-8) hosted Atlanta later Friday evening.

Chicago (12-21) was eliminated from postseason contention with the loss.

MVP favorite Sylvia Fowles had 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead Minnesota. Fans chanted "MVP" when Fowles touched the ball in the fourth quarter.

Maya Moore added 20 points and a season-high nine assists, and Renee Montgomery scored a season-high 21 as Minnesota shot 67.2 percent from the floor.

It was the third straight game the Lynx, who had a franchise-record 35 assists in the game, topped the century mark in scoring.

Minnesota led by 10 after one quarter and by as many as 22 in the third.

Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 21 points, and Stefanie Dolson made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 20.

After falling behind by 14 early in the second quarter, Chicago fought back.

A 13-5 Sky run cut the Minnesota lead to 38-32 with 6:07 to go in the half.

But Seimone Augustus scored four points during a quick 7-0 run to put the Lynx up 13, and the rout was on.

Minnesota's stars led the way in the first half.

Moore and Fowles combined for 25 points on 10-for-14 shooting as the Lynx made 71.4 percent of their shots in the first half and led 60-44 at the break.

The Minnesota offense was even better in the opening 10 minutes.

The Lynx made 13 of 17 from the field in the first quarter and had 13 assists. They led 29-19 after one period despite not getting an offensive rebound.

Both teams will close out the regular season at home on Sunday. Minnesota hosts Washington, while Chicago welcomes Seattle.