Buxton talks his way back into Twins lineup

"Not surprisingly, he's been really pushing me about getting back in there," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "I needed a little bit of convincing just to see how he looked swinging the bat. It looks pretty good."

Buxton, pulled from Wednesday's game after experiencing sharp pain near his hamate bone, hit off the tee Friday "just to get a feel of how much (pain) I could tolerate" but noted his hand felt better Saturday.

"I wouldn't say he's 100 percent," Molitor said, "but mental toughness is a really good quality to have as an athlete up here, and he's full of that."

Buxton borrowed one of Robbie Grossman's Axe bats just to see if it might help ease the vibration, but he decided not to carry it into game action.

"Probably not," Buxton said. "I've only swung with hickory in my career. It felt weird trying to find a different grip of a different bat. It wasn't my bat, so it wasn't comfortable to me from the get-go. The bat just wasn't doing it for me."

Buxton plans to add extra grip tape to his bat handle to "take off some of that sting." He also plans to continue choking up an inch or two on his 33 1/2-inch, 31 1/2-ounce bat, something he started doing right before the all-star break.

"I was just playing around one day in the cage," Buxton said. "I said, 'I'm going to hit off the tee, but I'm going to choke up.' First ball I hit was a line drive, and I was like, 'No way.' Hit it again — line drive. Ever since then, it's been choked up."

Since a three-hit game on July 4, Buxton entered Saturday's play hitting .349 with nine home runs over his past 36 games. Slugging .627 in that span, Buxton had driven in 24 runs with a .407 batting average on balls in play over his past 139 plate appearances.

"I got a hit there and a hit here and I started hitting the ball a little harder," Buxton said. "I was lining out and getting the ball out of the air more. In my head, I felt I had a lot more bat control when I choked up that way. I just stuck with it."

Not surprisingly, he has no plans to go back to his old way.

"I'm more comfortable now being choked up on the bat," he said. "I started realizing it allows me to stay on top of pitches and not drop my backside and let my hands get lazy."

Grossman heads out

Grossman, out since Aug. 17 with a fracture at the tip of his left thumb, left for Triple-A Rochester on Saturday afternoon.

The plan is for Grossman to serve as the Red Wings' designated hitter on a brief two-game rehab assignment and then fly to Tampa Bay on Monday night to rejoin the Twins during their weeklong road trip.

At this point, the switch-hitting Grossman is limited to left-handed swings against live pitching. His righty swing, where his bottom (left) hand absorbs more upon contact, remains a work in progress.

He still hasn't tried throwing with his left hand. That figures to come last, perhaps by mid-September.

As for the Axe bat, Grossman said he's been "mixing it in" to see if it helps lessen the vibration. He's never used it in games before but might use it during a few of his Rochester at-bats.

"That's what I'm working on," he said. "It just depends. It's not bad."

Castro update

Catcher Jason Castro took batting practice on the field for the first time since suffering a concussion on Aug. 23.

The plan is for Castro to take more swings in the cage on Sunday morning before flying to Tampa Bay with the team in advance of early-week activation. Molitor said he was leaning against sending Castro out on a rehab assignment so he could catch under game conditions, but that could still change.

Castro still must pass an imPACT test to be cleared for return under Major League Baseball's concussion protocol.