Everybody and their mother knew the season-opening football game inside wasn't expected to be much. And it wasn't. North Dakota State scored and scored and scored in the first half and the final was 72-7.

It can be difficult to decipher who improved their stock in a blowout win, but this much was pretty evident: The Bison have targeted Ty Brooks as their occasional game-breaker type of player. The sophomore from Fargo South has evidently ascended to the No. 3 back behind Lance Dunn and Bruce Anderson.

"He has another gear, and he's really exciting in space," said Bison head coach Chris Klieman. "It's a lot harder to bring down than most people think. He's a much stronger running back this year and he understands what we're doing. He can be in on any down and and situation."

On special teams, Brooks was a deep return guy and you just don't earn that distinction by default. Don't forget Anderson returned two kickoffs for touchdowns two years ago including a game-deciding one against Northern Iowa in the playoffs and he'll most likely have that role when matters really count.

"We wanted to give him more opportunities to get the ball in his hands," Klieman said. "In the long haul it will be Bruce, but it was another chance to get him a few chances."

Last year, Brooks was a mop-up guy—a backup who was put into the game after the final outcome was decided. No longer. He showed a confident burst combined with a shifty running style and at 5-foot-9 looked tough for the Delta Devils to find. When there was a decision to be made with the football, he wasted no time.

He finished with 127 yards rushing on 11 carries, with the beauty a 36-yard scoring run where Brooks saw nothing in a run between the tackles, bounced it outside and put on the jets to score untouched.

"It feels good to finally get on the field and showcase what I can do," Brooks said. "Hopefully that keeps increasing as the weeks goes on."

Brooks was part of the South High 1-2 explosive tandem along with James Johannesson, who played two years at the University of Minnesota before transferring to the University of North Dakota this year. Johannesson was given the edge in college potential but so far Brooks is developing at his own productive pace.

"Lance and Bruce had great days but Ty is an explosive player," said quarterback Easton Stick. "His first couple of steps is what separates him and he has the ability to make people miss in the open field. We talk all the time, we you have one-on-one situations, you have to win those."

The Bison won plenty of those on Saturday. Dunn had 142 yards on just seven carries, an average of 20.3 yards per attempt. The Bison averaged 9.4 yards per carry against a bad team in one of the lower FCS conferences in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Stick described the first quarter as efficient. That was the Bison passing game in general—RJ Urzendowski had three receptions with the other eight team catches spread over eight players.

Same went for the backs. Dunn and Brooks had two touchdowns each and three others also reached the end zone.

"It feels good to contribute to the team finally," Brooks said. "I've been on scout team ... it just feels good."