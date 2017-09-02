Twins blow out Royals 17-0

Brian Dozier added a three-run homer and Byron Buxton had three hits in his return to the lineup for Minnesota, which drew within a game of the New York Yankees for the top wild card in the American League and extended its lead for the second wild card over Baltimore and the Los Angeles Angels.

Kyle Gibson (9-10) won his third straight start with six scoreless innings. He gave up five hits and struck out five.

But the Twins' offense has been the key during its resurgence since the trade deadline. Minnesota has outscored opponents 200-124 since Aug. 2, a span of 31 games. In the process, the Twins' season run differential went for minus-73 to plus-1.

The first five hitters in Minnesota's lineup went 13-for-23 with three homers against Kansas City, which has lost seven of its past nine games.

Onelki Garcia (0-1) surrendered four runs, four hits and a walk while getting just one out in his first career major league start. The Royals were shut out for the 15th time this season.

After having their winning streak snapped by Kansas City on Friday, the Twins came out strong against Garcia, scoring four runs on four hits in the first inning.

Mauer had an RBI double, Buxton hit an RBI triple and Jorge Polanco followed with a run-scoring double as the first four batters all reached base.

Mitch Garver singled in another run for his first career RBI, chasing Garcia in the process.

Andres Machado relieved Garcia to make his major league debut, but the former minor league starter's stay was short as well. Machado got just two outs and gave up six runs, four hits and three walks.

Minnesota batted around and put up six runs in the second with Mauer, Buxton and Polanco each hitting RBI singles before Escobar knocked a two-run triple.

Dozier's three-run homer in the fourth added to the onslaught. It was Dozier's 27th homer of the season, one behind Miguel Sano for the team lead.

Gibson added to the Royals' misery by not giving them any chance to come back. The right-hander struck out three of the first four batters he faced and retired nine of the first 10.

NOTES: Minnesota CF Byron Buxton returned to the lineup after missing two games with a hand contusion. ... Kansas City RHP Kelvin Herrera had an MRI exam that showed a mild strain in his lower right forearm, according to MLB.com. Herrera, who has 26 saves in 29 chances, will be out for a few days. Manager Ned Yost told MLB.com that he will determine his closer based on matchups. ... Twins OF Robbie Grossman (fractured left thumb) has been cleared to start a rehab assignment at Triple-A Rochester after taking part in pregame batting practice. Grossman hasn't thrown yet and still has issues when hitting right-handed. But Grossman can swing left-handed and the team will get him some rehab at-bats to prepare. ... Minnesota C Jason Castro is showing improvement from his concussion and could be ready to return next week. Castro still has to pass final testing protocol, but he has participated in full workouts and batting practice.