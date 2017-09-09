NDSU at EW football: Live pregame show at 1 p.m., game blog 2 p.m.
CHENEY, Wash. - Join the Forum Communications Co. sports team on Saturday, Sept. 9, as we take you live to the North Dakota State-Eastern Washington matchup in Cheney.
Click to the Bison Media Zone where our coverage begins with the live pregame show at 1 p.m.
At 2, interact with our team as our live game blog begins on the Bison Media Zone. Kickoff at 3 p.m.
Look for the post-game show following the game.
On the go? Download our Bison Media app for your mobile device.
----
Don't forget, Sunday nights at 10 p.m., our team hosts its FCS Football Chat on the Bison Media Zone.